Silgan+Holdings+Inc. ( NYSE:SLGN, Financial), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for the world’s essential consumer goods products, will release its first quarter 2023 earnings results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, before the U.S. markets open. At 11:00 A.M. eastern time on that day, Silgan will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results and performance for this period.

The toll free number for the conference call for those in the U.S. and Canada is (888) 660-6144. International callers should dial (929) 203-0865 for the conference call. The conference call will also be webcast live via audio which can be accessed at www.silganholdings.com. For those unable to listen to the live call, a taped rebroadcast will be available until May 10, 2023. To access the rebroadcast, U.S. and Canadian callers should dial (800) 770-2030, and international callers should dial (647) 362-9199. The Conference ID for both the conference call and the rebroadcast is 1397141.

Silgan is a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for the world’s essential consumer goods products with annual net sales of approximately $6.4 billion in 2022. Silgan operates 112 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading worldwide supplier of dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance and beauty products. The Company is also a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of custom containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005658/en/