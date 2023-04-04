AAR signs distribution agreement with Cloud Cap Technology, a Collins Aerospace Mission Systems business

Wood Dale, Illinois, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP. (: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, announced a distribution agreement with Cloud Cap Technology, a Collins Aerospace Mission Systems business.

This agreement expands AAR’s presence in the Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) market, building on AAR’s civil and government relationships as well as its proven supply chain and sales support processes. AAR will stock, promote, and sell the TASE and Piccolo imaging payload and flight management systems used by manned and unmanned airborne applications to support Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions. Customers are expected to include UAS manufacturers, airframers, as well as civil and government operators.

“We look forward to working with AAR to grow our global reach for TASE and Piccolo,” said Guy Bowie, General Manager for TASE and Piccolo at Collins. “The AAR team brings an increased capability that will serve our customers well.”

“Cloud Cap is the field-tested market leader with the TASE and Piccolo systems,” said Darren Spiegel, Vice President and General Manager at AAR. “AAR is excited to broaden our reach in the UAS market with products that are integral and adaptable to a wide range of surveillance and tactical missions.”

For more information on AAR’s OEM Solutions, visit aarcorp.com/.

About AAR
AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About Collins Aerospace
Collins Aerospace is a business of Raytheon Technologies, the largest aerospace and defense company in the world. Our global team of 73,000 employees dreams, designs and delivers smarter, more connected solutions for passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and operational efficiency and sustainability. We make the most powerful concepts in aerospace a reality. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com.

