DANBURY, Conn., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation ( MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products and devices for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced Lauren Sabella has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, effective today. Sabella will report directly to Michael Castagna, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer, and serve on the company’s executive leadership team.



“Lauren is an inspirational leader, and we are delighted to welcome her to MannKind at a pivotal time,” said Dr. Castagna. “Lauren will be leading all our critical functions that operate in Danbury, focused on growing our endocrine business and preparing to launch our emerging pipeline in the orphan lung area.”

Sabella brings deep commercial, respiratory, and operational experience to MannKind with a career that has spanned small-cap to large-cap pharmaceutical companies. Prior to MannKind, she was at Acorda Therapeutics for 12 years. Her last role was Chief Operating Officer, where she had responsibility for overall business operations including quality, medical affairs, regulatory, technical operations, information technology, project management, and pharmaceutical development departments as well as the strategic planning function for the organization. Prior to that role, Sabella was Acorda’s Chief Commercial Officer and launched their flagship product Ampyra® for multiple sclerosis whose peak sales exceeded half a billion dollars. Earlier in her career, she was Vice President of Commercial Development at Altus Pharmaceuticals with responsibility for all aspects of commercialization. Sabella also spent 18 years at Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals in positions of increasing responsibility, which included over 10 years of marketing experience and an impressive accomplishment of two product launches that surpassed $1 billion in sales. A graduate of Hofstra University, Sabella will be based in Danbury.

“I am honored and excited to be joining MannKind as it continues to scale and execute its plan to help people living with endocrine and orphan lung diseases,” said Sabella. “I am energized to work with this innovative team as we drive operational excellence in an action-driven environment.”

