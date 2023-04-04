CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue of $7.2 million

Operating loss of $221,000

Net income of $1.5 million, including the recognition of an Employee Retention Credit of $1.5 million

Net income per basic and diluted share of $0.23

Bookings of $9.2 million

December 31, 2022 backlog of $17.8 million

Cash and cash equivalents of $14.4 million

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenue of $25.8 million

Operating loss of $1.8 million,

Net loss of $224,000, including the recognition of an Employee Retention Credit of $1.5 million

Net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.03

Bookings of $33.1 million

Manny Lakios, President and CEO of CVD Equipment Corporation, commented:

“We are pleased to report strong revenue growth for fiscal 2022, an increase of 57% over the prior fiscal year. Our fourth quarter revenue, while lower than our third quarter of 2022, was 53% higher than our fourth quarter in 2021.”

“During the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022, we recognized net income of $1.5 million and a net loss of $224,000, respectively. Both periods included the recognition of other income of $1.5 million for an Employee Retention Credit after we completed an analysis that determined the Company was eligible to receive this credit for certain quarters during fiscal 2021. These amounts compared to a net loss of $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and net income of $4.7 million for the full year 2021. Net income for the full fiscal year 2021 included a gain on sale of building of $6.9 million and a gain on forgiveness of a PPP loan of $2.4 million.”

“CVD Equipment Corporation’s primary objective over the past two years has been to bring the company to profitability through a focus on products that serve high growth markets, specifically high-power electronics, EV battery materials / energy storage and aerospace & defense – all of which have the objective of improving energy efficiency.”

“In the high-power electronics market, we saw demand for silicon carbide wafers to support high power electronics for energy storage and transmission/charging resulting in a multi-system order from a US-based, silicon carbide wafer manufacturer. Through December 31, 2022, we have received orders for 30 of our PVT150 physical vapor transport systems from this customer, which uses our systems to grow silicon carbide crystals that are made into 150mm silicon carbide wafers. During the second half of 2022, we initiated the marketing launch of the PVT150 on our website and at a leading trade show. We plan to increase our marketing efforts for the PVT product line as well as expand our product offerings to manufacturers of silicon carbide wafers.”

“In battery materials and energy storage market, we experienced increased interest and demand for nanotechnology materials including carbon nanotubes (CNTs), graphene and silicon nanowires (Si-NWs) to support the development and manufacturing for battery materials used in electric vehicles. We received two system orders in 2021 to deposit coatings onto powders used in silicon-graphite anodes, including a production system and a second for research and material development. Both systems were completed in 2022.”

“In aerospace & defense, we are a leading manufacturer of chemical vapor infiltration (CVI) and tow-coating systems to manufacture ceramic matrix composite (CMC) materials for aerospace gas turbine jet engine applications. CMCs can withstand extreme temperatures and are one-third the weight of nickel alloys. CMCs allow jet engines to run hotter thereby consuming fuel more efficiently and emitting fewer pollutants. While the aerospace industry has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to industry forecasts, the demand for CMCs for jet engines is expected to grow in the future. During 2022, we received an order for a production CVI system to manufacture CMCs for aerospace gas turbine jet engines for approximately $3.7 million. Our customers now include two of the leading manufacturers of aerospace gas turbine engines.”

“Historically, our revenues and orders have fluctuated based on changes in order rate as well as other factors in our manufacturing process that impacts the timing of revenue recognition. Accordingly, orders received from customers and revenue recognized may fluctuate from quarter to quarter. We are committed to stay the course of our strategy to achieve consistent long-term profitability, with a focus on growth and return on investment. We look forward to communicating with you in our upcoming conference call.”

About CVD Equipment Corporation

CVD+Equipment+Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, gas and chemical delivery control systems, and other equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for industrial applications and research. Our products are used in production environments as well as research and development centers, both academic and corporate. Major target markets include high power electronics (silicon carbide), EV battery materials / energy storage (carbon nanotubes, graphene and silicon nanowires) and aerospace & defense (ceramic matrix composites). Through its application laboratory, the Company allows customers the option to bring their process tools to our laboratory and to work collaboratively with our scientists and engineers to optimize process performance.

CVD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 7,234 $ 4,717 $ 25,813 $ 16,447 Gross profit 2,000 772 6,627 3,077 Operating expenses 2,221 1,812 8,450 7,741 Operating (loss) (221) (1,040 ) (1,823 ) (4,664 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,549 (1) $ (1,191 ) $ (224) (1) $ 4,747 (2) Basic and diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.23 $ (0.18) $ (0.03) $ 0.71

(1) Net income for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 includes $1.5 million of other income related to the recognition of Employee Retention Credits for two quarterly periods in 2021. (2) Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 includes a $6.9 million gain on sale of a building and a $2.4 million gain on forgiveness of a PPP loan.

CVD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,365 $ 16,651 Accounts receivable, net 3,788 1,446 Contract assets 2,170 2,538 Inventories, net 2,538 1,225 Income taxes receivable - 716 Other current assets 797 494 Total current assets 23,658 23,070 Employee retention credit receivable 1,529 - Property, plant and equipment, net 12,596 12,261 Other assets 129 193 Total assets $ 37,912 $ 35,524 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 8,164 $ 6,336 Long-term debt, net of current portion 349 - Total stockholders’ equity 29,399 29,188 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 37,912 $ 35,524

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

