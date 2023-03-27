CORE LABORATORIES' FIRST QUARTER 2023 WEBCAST AT 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST ON APRIL 27, 2023

PR Newswire

AMSTERDAM, March 27, 2023

AMSTERDAM, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Laboratories (NYSE: "CLB") will broadcast its first quarter 2023 conference call over the Internet at 7:30 a.m. CDT / 2:30 p.m. CEST on April 27, 2023.

Larry Bruno, Chairman and CEO, Chris Hill, CFO, and Gwen Gresham, SVP Corporate Development and Investor Relations, will discuss financial and operational results. An earnings press release will be issued after market close on April 26th and may be accessed through the Company's website at www.corelab.com.

To participate in the live webcast, simply log on to www.corelab.com at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call. For those who are not available to listen to the live webcast, a Podcast will be available immediately following the conference call and a replay will be available on Core's website shortly after the call which will remain on the site for 10 days.

To listen to the conference call via telephone, please contact Lena Brennan at [email protected] for the dial-in number.

Core Laboratories N.V. (www.corelab.com) is a leading provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services and products used to optimize petroleum reservoir performance. The Company has over 70 offices in more than 50 countries and is located in every major oil-producing province in the world.

