Paramount Appoints Kristin Southey Executive Vice President, Investor Relations

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) today announced the appointment of Kristin Southey as Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, effective immediately. Reporting to Chief Financial Officer Naveen Chopra, she succeeds Anthony DiClemente who will remain with the Company through mid-April to ensure a smooth transition.

In her new role, Southey will lead the team responsible for cultivating relationships with the global investment community as well as act as a key member of Paramount's Finance Leadership Team.

"Kristin is a talented and well-respected IR leader who we are thrilled to welcome to Paramount," commented Chopra. "With a wealth of experience and track record of success, Kristin is ideally suited to communicate to the investor community how the Company's global, multiplatform strategy is positioned to create value at a time when our differentiated approach shows momentum across content and platforms."

Chopra added, "I want to extend my deepest thanks to Anthony for his many contributions to Paramount, including building a best-in-class IR function. His depth of knowledge and passion for our company have been essential in educating the financial community on Paramount's strategy and value proposition since the merger of Viacom and CBS."

Southey is a highly seasoned investor relations professional with significant experience in media and technology. She spent 15 years as the Head of Investor Relations and served as Treasurer at Activision Blizzard, and prior to that held various senior positions in Treasury, Financial Planning and Analysis, and Accounting at large cap companies including Philip Morris and AIG. Following Activision, Southey led Investor Relations at Athene Holding and helped facilitate the company's IPO, which was named "North America IPO of the Year" by Thomson Reuters' International Financing Review. Southey also served as Head of Investor Relations for Snap, Inc. developing their investor relations program post IPO, and currently serves as an independent director on the Board of THIRDHOME, a company in the luxury home exchange market.

About Paramount

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media, streaming and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount's portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Paramount holds one of the industry's most extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution, and advertising solutions.

For more information about Paramount, please visit www.paramount.com and follow @ParamountCo on social platforms.

