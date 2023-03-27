Wondershare DemoCreator 6.6 Allows Users to Import VRM Models as Virtual Avatars in Video Presentations.

Author's Avatar
18 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, March 27, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare announced the release of DemoCreator 6.6 which introduces an array of new, more advanced features With the latest version of DemoCreator, importing VRM files which are widely used to create Virtual YouTubers, is just a breeze. Users can incorporate their own 3D models as virtual characters in DemoCreator's Video presentation mode, bringing personalization and creativity in video creation to a whole new level.

Wondershare_image.jpg

DemoCreator 6.6 is integrated with Vroid Hub, a platform that enables users to share their VRM 3D characters. By connecting their Vroid Hub accounts with DemoCreator, users can enjoy greater flexibility in terms of selecting any virtual characters they want to use

Furthermore, VRM offers advanced features like facial expressions and eye tracking, which are important components for creating immersive and expressive virtual characters. To ensure the avatars appear exactly as intended in videos, DemoCreator 6.6 also provides customization options such as adjusting the angles, sizes, and positions of their avatars.

"We upgrade these features because both video presentations, educational and informative videos request a high level of personalization. Our Vtuber toolkit is capable to create customized video content so that users can engage with their enthusiastic audiences," Dour Dou, the Product Director of DemoCreator said."The creator's economy is booming and so is the online education and the demand of online knowledge sharing. We want to empower educators, creators, employees, and small business owners with the right tools."

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare DemoCreator is compatible with Windows and Mac. Pricing starts at $65 per year. For free trials and downloads, please visithttps://democreator.wondershare.com/ or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tiktok to learn more about DemoCreator.

About DemoCreator

DemoCreator is a multiplatform essential demo-making tool that enables educators, learners, freelancers and gamers to elevate their idea-sharing to professional level. It allows users to record videos and screen drawings in real-time while recording. DemoCreator's users can also connect to multiple live streaming platforms in video presentation mode, providing them with a one-stop solution for all their desktop program and cloud-based needs. The software is available in over 100 countries and supports multiple platforms and languages.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a world-renowned software company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for both personal and business use. As a market leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has been recognized with awards from The Shorty Awards, G2 Crowd and GetApp. With over 100 million users in 150 countries, Wondershare's mission is to help our users pursue their passions and to build a more creative world, together.

Global PR and Media Contacts
Iris Liu
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN53548&sd=2023-03-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondershare-democreator-6-6-allows-users-to-import-vrm-models-as-virtual-avatars-in-video-presentations-301782581.html

SOURCE Wondershare

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN53548&Transmission_Id=202303271649PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN53548&DateId=20230327
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.