Richmond American Announces Model Home Debut in Loveland

Author's Avatar
18 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOVELAND, Co., March 27, 2023

Tour the Arlington and Hemingway plans at Kinston at Centerra

LOVELAND, Co., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the debut of two new model homes—the Arlington and the Hemingway—at Kinston at Centerra (RichmondAmerican.com/KinstonatCenterra) in Loveland. The notable new neighborhood offers detached single-family homes in the sought-after Centerra masterplan.

MDC_Holdings__Inc_Aurora_Highlands_Hemingway_KitchenDining_WRK_RET_AB_W.jpg

Model home tours (RichmondAmerican.com/KinstonModelGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour the ranch-style Arlington and two-story Hemingway models at Kinston at Centerra from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.

Community at a glance:

  • Five ranch & two-story floor plans from the $500s
  • 4 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,960 to 2,920 sq. ft.
  • Finished basements & 3-car garages included
  • Optional guest suites available
  • Community clubhouse, fitness center, pool, garden, parks, trails & playgrounds
  • Close proximity to shopping, dining & recreation
  • Hundreds of design options

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Kinston at Centerra will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Kinston at Centerra is located at 6413 Union Creed Drive in Loveland. Call 970.795.1016 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information or to schedule an appointment.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MCD_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA53454&sd=2023-03-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-american-announces-model-home-debut-in-loveland-301782392.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA53454&Transmission_Id=202303271701PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA53454&DateId=20230327
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.