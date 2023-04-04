DG Media Network Offers New Ad Solutions for Meta Platforms

Author's Avatar
17 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Dollar General’s media network, DGMN, has completed testing of a new partnership with Meta. DG is the first retailer to offer this solution, allowing advertisers to reach the hard-to-reach consumer and close the loop with in-store sales. The new partnership enables advertisers to reach DG’s more than 90 million unique customer profiles across the Meta ecosystem via an array of placements including Facebook and Instagram News Feeds, Stories and Reels.

“We are thrilled to debut this market first initiative, allowing our advertisers to reach Dollar General customers via Meta placements while utilizing our opted-in first-party data,” said Charlene Charles, head of DG Media Network Operations. “Our team provides full end-to-end campaign support and creative services while measuring closed-loop, attributable store sales. We look forward to extending the reach of DGMN through the world’s largest social platform to deliver even more effective media for our advertisers.”

Meta’s Advanced Analytics enables SQL-based custom measurement and analysis in a secure environment. Using this measurement and analysis, DGMN is able to evaluate the business impact of Meta marketing investments to a particular brand, uncovering new insights, inclusive of quantifiable metrics such as return on ad spend, as compared to more traditional and directional metrics such as intent to buy.

“We are excited to partner with Dollar General as they expand their product offering and deliver more solutions that help meet the consumer in desirable environments,” said Jen Bryce, Head of U.S. Retail Media at Unilever, a DGMN advertising partner. “The first to market, closed loop measurement on Meta is exciting as we gain more valuable insights and data on our campaign performance.”

Early results demonstrate the power of DGMN’s ability to reach customers across 1,400 derived attributes. DG Media Network aims to create more meaningful experiences for advertisers that resonate with consumers in their shopping journey and deliver measurable outcomes.

To learn more about the DG Media Network visit dgmedianetwork.com.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is proud to serve as America’s neighborhood general store. Founded in 1939, Dollar General lives its mission of Serving Others every day by providing access to affordable products and services for its customers, career opportunities for its employees, and literacy and education support for its hometown communities. As of March 3, 2023, the company’s 19,147 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico provide everyday essentials including food, health and wellness products, cleaning and laundry supplies, self-care and beauty items, and seasonal décor from our high-quality private brands alongside many of the world’s most trusted brands such as Coca Cola, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, General Mills, Hershey, J.M. Smucker, Kraft, Mars, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble and Unilever. Learn more at DollarGeneral.com.

Facebook+%0A
Twitter+%0A
Pinterest

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230327005185r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005185/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.