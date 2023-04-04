Live Stream to Take Place at 7:00 pm ET on March 30 Following Rumble’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the popular video-sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM), announced today that Chris Pavlovski, the Founder and CEO of Rumble, will be interviewed by Matt Kohrs on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The interview will be streamed live on the Matt Kohrs Rumble channel at rumble.com/MattKohrs.



Mr. Pavlovski’s interview with Matt Kohrs will focus on Rumble’s 2022 accomplishments and future initiatives, and will follow Rumble’s release of its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings results. As previously announced, Rumble’s earnings call is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Access to the live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available here and on Rumble’s Investor Relations website at investors.rumble.com under ‘News & Events.’

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit investors.rumble.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ Group, MZ North America

203-741-8811

[email protected]

