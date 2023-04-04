Brompton Oil Split Corp. Announces Class A Share Consolidation

Author's Avatar
17 hours ago
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: OSP, OSP.PR.A) Brompton Oil Split Corp. (the “Fund”) announces its intention to effect a consolidation of its Class A shares. As a result of the special non-concurrent retraction (the “Special Retraction”) granted in connection with the extension of the maturity date of the Fund to March 28, 2024 there will be 950,914 Class A shares and 822,414 Preferred shares outstanding. In order to restore an equal number of outstanding shares of each class following the Special Retraction, the Fund intends to consolidate its Class A shares such that each holder of a Class A share will receive approximately 0.864866854 Class A shares for each Class A share held (the “Share Consolidation”). It is expected that the Class A shares will trade on a post-consolidation basis at the opening of trading on April 11, 2023. The Share Consolidation is subject to approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”).

The value of the Class A shareholders’ holdings will remain the same and as a result, the net asset value (“NAV”) per Class A share, following the Share Consolidation, will increase on a proportionate basis. As at March 24, 2023, the pro forma NAV per Class A share after giving effect to the Share Consolidation would be $2.38 ($2.06 pre consolidation) and the asset coverage ratio for the Preferred shares would increase from 14% to 19%.

The Share Consolidation will allow Class A shareholders to maintain their current investment in the Fund and continue to have enhanced exposure to the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund invests in a portfolio of equity securities of large capitalization North American oil and gas issuers, primarily focused on those with significant exposure to oil. Brompton Funds Limited, the manager of the Fund, believes that the Fund’s investment strategy is well positioned to participate in opportunities that are expected to continue in the energy sector.

No fractional Class A shares will be issued and the number of Class A shares each holder shall receive will be rounded down to the nearest whole number. The Share Consolidation is a non-taxable event.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email [email protected] or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment funds on the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.


Brompton-Oil-Split-Corp-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.