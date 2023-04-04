Euronet Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details

17 hours ago
LEAWOOD, Kan., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet (or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EEFT) announced today it will release first quarter 2023 earnings results prior to the market opening on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Euronet will hold a conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

The conference call and accompanying slide show presentation will be accessible via webcast by following the link posted on http://ir.euronetworldwide.com. Participants wanting to access the conference call by telephone must register at Euronet Worldwide First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call to receive dial-in information. While not required, it is recommended participants join the call five minutes prior to the event start.

A webcast replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the event at http://ir.euronetworldwide.com and will remain available for one year.

About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

Starting in Central Europe in 1994 and growing to a global real-time digital and cash payments network with millions of touchpoints today, Euronet now moves money in all the ways consumers and businesses depend upon. This includes money transfers, credit/debit processing, ATMs, point-of-sale services, branded payments, currency exchange and more. With products and services provided through its own brand and branded business segments, Euronet and its financial technologies and networks make participation in the global economy easier, faster and more secure for everyone.

A leading global financial technology solutions and payment's provider, Euronet has developed an extensive global payment network that includes 50,738 installed ATMs, approximately 613,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 65 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 816,000 POS terminals at approximately 358,000 retailer locations in 63 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 522,000 locations serving 188 countries and territories. With corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 66 worldwide offices, Euronet serves clients in approximately 200 countries and territories. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.euronetworldwide.com.

Contact:
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.
Stephanie Taylor
T: 913-327-4200
E: [email protected]


