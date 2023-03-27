MEDIA ADVISORY: Updated Restoration Numbers for FirstEnergy Customers

17 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio, March 27, 2023

AKRON, Ohio, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp.'s (NYSE: FE) utilities continue work to complete service restoration for customers who lost power after heavy rain and wind in Ohio, western Pennsylvania and West Virginia over the weekend.

More than 450,000 customers lost service across our system, and about 41,000 customers remain without service. Nearly 3,000 FirstEnergy employees and contractors are working around the clock on the restoration effort across all three states.

Now that damage has been assessed, estimated restoration times have been set for each electric company. The estimated restoration times represent when the majority of customers in an area are expected to have power restored. Many will have service restored prior to that time, based on the level of damage encountered in a particular area.

Some of the remaining repairs will restore only a few customers at a time, which makes completing restoration a time-consuming process. Due to the widespread damage caused by the weather, we have thousands of remaining outages that require hours of crew work to restore one customer at a time.

Utility summaries as of 4 pm:

  • The Illuminating Company: Approximately 78,500 customers in northeast Ohio lost power due to the storm, and 6,200 customers remain without service. Service is expected to be restored to the majority of customers by 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 28.

  • Ohio Edison: Approximately 152,900 customers in northern and central Ohio lost power due to the storm, and 20,000 remain without service. Service is expected to be restored to the majority of customers by 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.

  • Penn Power: Approximately 54,900 customers in western Pennsylvania lost power due to the storm, and 6,100 remain without service. Service is expected to be restored to the majority of customers by 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 28. The hardest hit areas of Greene and Shenango Townships are expected to have service restored by 11 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29.

  • Penelec: Approximately 52,400 customers in northern and central Pennsylvania lost power due to the storm, and 3,000 remain without service. Service is expected to be restored to the majority of customers by 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 28.

  • West Penn Power: Approximately 52,600 customers in western Pennsylvania lost power due to the storm, and 600 remain without service. The majority of West Penn Power customers are expected to have service restored by 11 p.m. on Monday, March 27. Customers in the hardest hit area of Butler County are expected to have service restored by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

  • Mon Power: Approximately 46,500 customers in West Virginia lost power due to the storm, and 4,800 remain without service. The majority of customers are expected to have power restored by 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 28.

For updated information on power outages, FirstEnergy's storm restoration process and tips for staying safe, visit the 24/7 Power Center at www.firstenergycorp.com/outages. Customers who are without power can call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) or text OUT to 544487 to report their outage or click the "Report Outage" link on www.firstenergycorp.com.

