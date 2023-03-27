PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Berkshire Grey, Inc. ("Berkshire Grey" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BGRY), in connection with its proposed acquisition by SoftBank Group Corp. ("SoftBank"). Under the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $1.40 in cash for each Berkshire Grey share owned. The transaction is valued at approximately $375 million.

Weiss Law is investigating whether (i) Berkshire Grey's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $1.40 per share merger consideration adequately compensates Berkshire Grey's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

Weiss Law has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

