FLYHT to Provide Testimony to U.S. Congress Regarding Reauthorization of the Weather Act

Author's Avatar
15 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Meredith Bell, Atmospheric Program Manager, to testify before Subcommittee on Environment, to discuss collaboration with NOAA and airlines

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V:FLY) (

OTCQX:FLYLF, Financial) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") today announced that Ms. Meredith Bell, Atmospheric Program Manager at FLYHT, will testify before the Subcommittee on Environment of the United States House of Representatives tomorrow, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Ms. Bell will join representatives of Saildrone, Inc., Spire Global, and the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research, to provide a prepared statement and answer questions related to the proposed reauthorization of the Weather Act.

Widely viewed as the first comprehensive weather authorization since the NOAA Authorization Act of 1992, The Weather Research and Forecasting Innovation Act of 2017 (the "Weather Act") bolsters the Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research's (OAR) commitment to advancing weather research and reinvigorating the weather portfolio. The Weather Program Office (WPO) ensures alignment by collaborating with various subject matter experts across National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to develop Congressional reports and insights required, and briefing NOAA leadership on OAR-related activities and reports. The hearing, which will be livestreamed here, will bring together subject matter experts in data collection in the sea, space, and sky, with Ms. Bell speaking to data collection for airlines and the sky.

"Recent extreme turbulence events on flights highlight the importance of increased in-situ observations, improved weather modeling and collaboration," added Ms. Bell. "The Weather Act is a key pillar in the effort to understand our changing weather patterns, so we can better model and forecast severe weather., This will in turn improve turbulence and aviation forecasts and ensure aviation safety. I look forward to sharing how tools such as FLYHT's weather sensor technology, in partnership with the federal government, can be leveraged for the benefit of us all."

Specifically for weather, FLYHT provides Aircraft Meteorological Data Reports (AMDAR) data through its Automated Flight Reporting System (AFIRS) system, which includes temperature, wind speed and direction as well as two solutions that include relative humidity: the Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting (TAMDAR) sensor and the FLYHT Water Vapor Sensing System (WVSS-II) sensor. FLYHT works closely with NOAA and the WMO to ensure the weather community is receiving and decoding its aircraft data properly.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products. These include AFIRS™, an aircraft satcom/interface device that enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight. The AFIRS Edge is a state-of-the-art 5G Wireless Quick Access Recorder (WQAR), Aircraft Interface Device (AID), and Aircraft Condition and Monitoring System (ACMS). The Edge can be interfaced with FLYHT's TAMDAR probe or the FLYHT-WVSS-II relative humidity sensor to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

CrossConsense, FLYHT's wholly owned subsidiary, offers highly skilled services to the commercial aviation industry and provides preventative maintenance solutions. These include Aircraft Fleet View, a native application that gives a real-time view of airline fleet status; AviationDW, a managed data warehouse for enhanced business intelligence; and ACSIS, a visualization and predictive maintenance alerting tool.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company.

CrossConsense, located in Frankfurt, Germany, is an ISO9001 certified operation. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FNK IR LLC

Satichi Consulting Inc.

Alana Forbes

Matt Chesler, CFA

Daniel Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations

Corporate Development

403.291.7437

646.809.2183

416.728.5630

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746064/FLYHT-to-Provide-Testimony-to-US-Congress-Regarding-Reauthorization-of-the-Weather-Act

img.ashx?id=746064

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.