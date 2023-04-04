NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (: USX)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of USX to Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc for $6.15 per share in cash.

If you are a USX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (: KMF)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of KMF and Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (: KYN)

Lifshitz L a w PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of KYN and Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc.

Berkshire Grey, Inc. ( BGRY)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BGRY to SoftBank Group Corp. and its affiliate for $1.40 per share.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law PLLC

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: [email protected]



