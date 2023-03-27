PR Newswire

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL), in connection with the proposed acquisition of KBAL by HNI Corporation ("HNI"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, KBAL shareholders will receive $9.00 in cash and 0.1301 shares of HNI common stock for each share of KBAL common stock owned, representing implied per-share consideration of $12.59 based upon HNI's March 27, 2023 closing price of $27.58. If you own KBAL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/kbal

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY), in connection with the proposed acquisition of DSEY by Solenis. Under the terms of the merger agreement, DSEY shareholders (other than shareholders affiliated with Bain Capital Private Equity ("Bain Capital")) will receive $8.40 in cash for each share of DSEY common stock owned. Bain Capital will receive $7.84 per share in cash and will rollover a portion of its shares of DSEY into an affiliate of Solenis in exchange for common and preferred units of such affiliate. If you own DSEY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/dsey

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) in connection with its proposed acquisition by Apollo Global Management, Inc., and affiliates ("Apollo Funds"). Under the merger agreement, UNVR shareholders will receive $36.15 in cash for each UNVR share, valuing UNVR at $8.1 billion. The transaction includes a minority investment from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA"). If you own UNVR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/unvr

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), in connection with its acquisition of Brunswick Bancorp (OTC: BRBW) for approximately $53.9 million in a combination of cash and MPB stock. If you own MPB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mpb

