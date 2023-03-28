PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON and BENGALURU, India, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital . Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced that it is recognized by Great Place to Work® among the Top 10 India's Best Workplaces™ in Health and Wellness 2022.

The GPTW surveys organizations about their well-designed practices for holistic well-being, and the team shares feedback about their experience in a workplace culture that provides both physical and psychological safety. This recognition is based on data collected from a confidential survey, assessing people's experiences of trust, innovation, company values, and leadership.

The Great Place to Work® Institute is a global authority on creating, sustaining, and identifying the best workplace, offering a healthy work environment and well-designed workplace wellness practices. In India, the Institute partners with more than 1100+ organizations annually across 22 industries to help them build a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ designed to deliver sustained business results.

Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman, Happiest Minds Technologies said, "We are elated and proud to have been recognized among the Top 10 India's Best Workplaces™ in Health and Wellness. The award is a testament to our ongoing efforts to nurture a people-first environment that encourages us to perform at our best. Investing in our team's physical, mental, and emotional health will remain our top priority, and we will endeavor to embrace innovative approaches to enhance their well-being and overall workplace performance."

Sachin Khurana, Chief People Officer, Happiest Minds Technologies said, "At Happiest Minds, we are committed to creating a healthy work environment that fosters holistic wellness. Being recognized yet again as India's Best Workplaces™ in Health and Wellness 2022 corroborates our persistent efforts to build a healthy, safe & inclusive, and positive work environment that empowers our teams. Over the years, our organization has taken several wellness initiatives to promote the health and wellness of our people with special focus programs like Mindfulness Training, HappiZest – our Wellness initiative, Mithra - the Good Samaritan Counselling Program to achieve the overarching principle of sustaining a great place to work. We are deeply humbled and thankful for the continued support of all our stakeholders who have been integral to our success story."

Puja Rungta Agarwal, Head - Wellness and Benefits, Happiest Minds Technologies said, "Being recognized for making a difference in people's lives is an honor and delight for us. This award is a testament to Happiest Minds' people-first approach that nurtures holistic well-being and a mindful work culture where each individual is inspired, empowered, and rewarded for their efforts."

Happiest Minds was earlier recognized among the Top 50 India's Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation by All™ 2023, Top 25 India's Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2022, and Top 50 India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022.

The report and the complete list (in alphabetical order) of India's Best Workplaces™ in Health and Wellness can be viewed here.

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds' Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, and more. Positioned as 'Born Digital . Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality.

A Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

