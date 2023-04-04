Greyhound Partners With Paysafe to Offer Customers Cash Payments for Online Bookings

Author's Avatar
6 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Greyhound Lines, Inc., the largest provider of long-distance bus transportation in the U.S., has partnered with leading payments platform Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) to roll-out online cash services. Greyhound customers can now use Paysafe’s eCash solution Paysafecash to make safe and secure cash payments when booking a trip online.

To purchase an online ticket with cash, Greyhound customers select ‘cash’ as the payment method at the checkout. This generates a barcode that can be paid at one of more than 70,000 participating convenience stores, pharmacies or dollar stores that offer Paysafecash payment services. The customer simply presents the barcode at the cash register to complete the purchase.

Dennis Köhler, Global Head of Payment & Fraud of FlixBus, which acquired Greyhound Lines, Inc., in 2021, commented: “Being able to pay cash for tickets for both our brands – Greyhound and FlixBus – is vital for our customers and we are committed to providing this solution for online bookings as well. We chose to partner with Paysafe because of its innovative approach to enabling cash payments for consumers and its extensive network of payment points throughout the U.S., using popular stores that are in easy reach for our customers.”

Megan Oxman, who leads Digital Wallets at Paysafe, added: "Our eCash solution Paysafecash caters to a considerable portion of Americans who prefer to use cash and allows them to make online transactions. With the world becoming ever more digital, we believe it’s vital to open up eCommerce and online financial transactions for cash-reliant customers, and our solutions are an extremely effective way to do this.”

#ENDS#

About Paysafe

Paysafe (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over $130 billion in 2022, and approximately 3,300 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About Flix

Flix is a mobility provider, offering new alternatives for convenient, affordable, and environmentally friendly travel via the FlixBus and FlixTrain brands. With a unique approach and innovative technology, the company has quickly established Europe's largest long-distance bus network and launched the first green long-distance trains in 2018 as well as a pilot project for all-electric buses in Germany, the US and France. Since 2013, Flix has changed the way hundreds of millions of people have travelled throughout Europe and created tens of thousands of new jobs in the mobility industry. In 2018, Flix launched FlixBus USA to bring this new travel alternative to the United States.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230328005502r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005502/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.