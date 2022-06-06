Yokogawa Releases OpreX Asset Health Insights with Enhanced Functionality and Alibaba Cloud Support

HONG KONG, March 28, 2023

HONG KONG, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announces the release of OpreXAsset Health Insights (2.0), an enhanced version of the company's cloud-based plant asset monitoring service, which is part of the OpreX Asset Management and Integrity family. In addition to having powerful new embedded asset monitoring and management functions, this latest version now supports implementation on Alibaba Cloud – Yokogawa's first technical partnership with Alibaba Cloud. The Asset Health Insights service collects, refines, and aggregates operational technology (OT) data from distributed assets as well as process data, orchestrating them to form a single source of truth for real-time asset modeling and monitoring in a secured environment. This service gives organizations a 360-degree view of operational assets that eases the task of asset management and improves operational efficiency, performance, and decision-making.

Development Background

Driven by its customers' focus on integrated, remote, and increasingly autonomous operations, Yokogawa launched OpreX Asset Health Insights on June 6, 2022, to make asset data more visible, integrated, and actionable.

The original version of Asset Health Insights supported Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. However, as the number of users of Alibaba Cloud has continued to expand, making it China's largest#1 cloud platform, Yokogawa has chosen to add support for Alibaba Cloud. Furthermore, to meet the growing demand for robust asset monitoring and management capabilities, and the need for greater protection against cyber-attacks, the company has enhanced the functionality of Asset Health Insights with the addition of new features.

Main Features

1. Alibaba Cloud support

Full integration with Alibaba Cloud has been achieved. Asset Health Insights can now be hosted on Alibaba Cloud, and customers can also connect their existing data in Alibaba Cloud to Asset Health Insights, giving them unprecedented flexibility on where to host applications and data. Chinese language support has also been added, in addition to English, Japanese, and Korean.

2. 2D and 3D graphics to improve operability

Both 2D and 3D process graphics are now supported, affording users greater flexibility in how to interactively visualize and display the status of assets such as pumps, motors, and chillers. Self-service tools that allow users to design location graphics and bind various types of real-time asset data are also provided.

AHI20_dashboard_1.jpg

3. ISA 18.2 compliant alarm management support

Based on the "Management of Alarm Systems for Process Industries" issued by the International Society for Automation (ISA), users can now create ISA 18.2#2 compliant alarms based on various parameters to standardize work processes. They can also check an audit trail to identify who acknowledged an alarm and when the alarm occurred.

#1 Synergy Research Group: APAC Region Cloud Provider Market Share, 2021 Q4, published in March 2022.

#2 ISA-18.2 is a comprehensive standard developed per stringent methods based on openness, balancing of interests, due process, and consensus (isa.org).

Major Target Markets

Oil and gas, petrochemicals, chemicals, iron and steel, pulp and paper, electric power, and wastewater treatment

Applications

Asset monitoring, asset performance management, sustainability/energy management, and data management

More Information:

Asset Health Insights: www.yokogawa.com/ahi

About OpreX

OpreX is the comprehensive brand for Yokogawa's industrial automation (IA) and control business. The OpreX name stands for excellence in the technologies and solutions that Yokogawa cultivates through the co-creation of value with its customers, and encompasses the entire range of Yokogawa's IA products, services, and solutions. This brand comprises the following five categories: OpreX Transformation, OpreX Control, OpreX Measurement, OpreX Execution, and OpreX Lifecycle. Asset Health Insights, an OpreX Asset Management and Integrity family solution, is in the OpreX Transformation category. OpreX Transformation delivers operational excellence throughout an enterprise's activities, from production through to supply chain optimization and risk and business management.

About Yokogawa

Yokogawa provides advanced solutions in the areas of measurement, control, and information to customers across a broad range of industries, including energy, chemicals, materials, pharmaceuticals, and food. Yokogawa addresses customer issues regarding the optimization of production, assets, and the supply chain with the effective application of digital technologies, enabling the transition to autonomous operations.

Founded in Tokyo in 1915, Yokogawa continues to work toward a sustainable society through its 17,000+ employees in a global network of 122 companies spanning 61 countries.

For more information, visit https://www.yokogawa.com/

The names of corporations, organizations, products, services and logos herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Yokogawa Electric Corporation or their respective holders.

