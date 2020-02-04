PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: February 4, 2020 to January 23, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 15, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Alphabet Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Alphabet used its dominance in the field of digital advertising to disadvantage website publishers and advertisers who used competing advertising products; (ii) the foregoing conduct was anticompetitive in nature and likely to draw significant regulatory scrutiny; (iii) Alphabet's revenues were unsustainable to the extent that they were the product of said anticompetitive conduct; (iv) Alphabet's conduct, once revealed, would negatively impact the Company's reputation and expose it to a heightened risk of litigation and regulatory enforcement action; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Alphabet you have until May 15, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

