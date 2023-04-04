Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG, Financial):

WHO: Families, individuals and first responders in need of personal care items, cleaning products or laundry services in the wake of a deadly tornado outbreak across Mississippi.

WHAT: The Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Unit, powered by Matthew 25: Ministries, has been deployed to support relief and recovery efforts in the wake of a deadly tornado outbreak across Mississippi. The mobile laundry vehicle will begin services in impacted areas, providing free, full-service laundry to residents affected by the recent tornadoes. Residents can bring clothes (up to two loads per household) to be washed, dried and folded free of charge. All washable clothing types will be accepted, with the exception of heavy bedding.

In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, P&G will also distribute free personal care kits with everyday essentials, as well as cleaning products to meet basic hygiene and home care needs.

WHY: A deadly overnight tornado outbreak tore through Mississippi, devastating several cities and resulting in loss of life. Thousands are without power or access to clean water.

P&G has a history of giving back to the communities where we live, work and serve consumers, and we want to provide everyday essentials to those who need it most to help bring a sense of normalcy in this time of need. These services are free and available to people affected by the disaster and the volunteers who are helping to respond.

WHERE: Starting on Tuesday, March 28, the team will collect laundry in one of the select impacted locations at a time until daily capacity has been reached. The team will also be distributing personal care kits and cleaning supplies directly into the affected areas.

For specific locations and times, please visit Tide’s Twitter and Instagram channels at %40Tide and https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Ftidelaundry%2F

ABOUT TIDE LOADS OF HOPE: For more than 15 years, Tide Loads of Hope has provided free laundry services to families affected by disasters. Created in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Tide Loads of Hope is a mobile laundromat that can complete hundreds of loads of laundry per day. In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization, the program has benefitted over 90,000 people across the U.S. and Canada.

As a key component of Tide Ambition 2030, Tide has committed to expand its Loads of Hope program tenfold, providing clean clothes to millions of people in times of need, with a focus on communities most impacted by climate change. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Ftide.com%2Fen-us%2Four-commitment%2Floads-of-hope.

PRODUCT BRANDS: P&G brands to be distributed include Always, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Febreze, Ivory, Gillette, Mr. Clean, Olay, Old Spice, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, Safeguard, Secret, Swiffer, Tampax, Tide and Venus.

PARTNER: P&G provides these services in partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization. More information can be found at www.m25m.org.

