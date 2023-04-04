FranklinCovey, one of the largest and most trusted leadership companies in the world, announced today it presented its FranklinCovey Excellence in Execution Award to C.R.+England%2C+Inc. and England+Logistics%2C+Inc. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, they are one of North America’s largest and most reliable refrigerated transportation companies and freight brokerage firms, with services that include National, Mexico, and Regional Truckload service, in addition to Dedicated and Intermodal services.

“We congratulate both companies, as this award is so well-deserved,” said Paul+Walker%2C+FranklinCovey+CEO. “It’s only presented to organizations that achieve data-confirmed, proven results over a period of years. Since 2014, they have executed on their strategy and consistently achieved their Wildly Important Goals® across their organizations for breakthrough results. The 4 Disciplines of Execution® are part of their culture and who they are, as they have extended the process further into their organizations each year. They are models for all our clients, and we’re honored to be their partner.”

Chad+England, C.R. England, Inc. CEO, said, “We’re thrilled to receive this award. At C.R. England, Inc., excellence is not a one-time act, but a habit of hard work with great results. We don’t settle for average, or even good. We hold ourselves accountable to a standard of excellence. The+4+Disciplines+of+Execution%26reg%3B%284DX%26reg%3B%29+System has brought focus, accountability, and engagement to our work, and we have experienced extraordinary results that have benefited our people and our customers. We attribute much of our success to this System and to working closely with FranklinCovey.”

“We’ve become a ‘smarter, faster, better’ type organization over the years in part because of The 4 Disciplines of Execution System,” said Jason+Beardall, England Logistics, Inc. CEO. “We have progressively grown into a nationwide leader in freight brokerage because we believe that quality, hard work, and integrity are the basis for our success. We strive for excellence in everything we do, which includes consistent, flawless execution on our key strategic objectives.”

Relating to the award, the companies achieved the highest percentile of the Execution Performance Score (“XPS”) of FranklinCovey clients worldwide, using FranklinCovey’s 4DX® Systemto exceed company goals and objectives. They also achieved goals in safety, on-time service and in driver retention. The award is based on the following measures:

Highest percentile of the Execution Performance Score (“XPS”). Highest percentage of individuals within the organization that make commitments weekly toward the achievement of their teams’ Wildly Important Goals. Percentage of those commitments that are achieved on a weekly basis. Performance on Lead Measures which the team determines are necessary for achievement of the WIGs. The performance against the Wildly Important Goals across the organization. Engaged in The 4DX System for three years or more

Worldwide, organizations spend $31+ billion on strategy creation, and more than 80 percent of those strategies fail to produce expected results. What’s been missing is a proven system for consistently executing on strategy through people. For over 20 years, the FranklinCovey Execution Practice has studied why execution fails, what can be done to fix it, and what it takes to set, track, and achieve breakthrough results around key strategic targets. They have worked with more than 140,000 teams in over 4,000 client implementations and have a proven track record of case-worthy results in every kind of industry worldwide, in business, government, and education.

The 4DX System is based on The Wall Street Journal bestseller, The+4+Disciplines+of+Execution%3A+Achieving+Your+Wildly+Important+Goals%26reg%3B, authored by Chris McChesney, Sean Covey, Jim Huling, with Beverly Walker and Scott Thiele. It outlines a proven process for helping organizations turn sporadic performance into a system of consistent predictable results. It is applied at two levels: Leaders of leaders, and frontline teams. Based on The 4 Disciplines of Execution, senior leaders conduct four actions with their team leaders to scale impact and results:

Define+the+Breakthrough Activate+Frontline+Teams 4DX principles and implementation processes. 4DX principles create a common language and process for front-line implementation of the key breakthrough result. Create+Organizational+Transparency The%3Ci%3E+4DX%26reg%3B+%3C%2Fi%3EPlatform, with scoreboards that let everyone know if they’re winning or losing as a team, as individuals, and as an organization. Track+Execution+Pace

The 4DX framework allows leaders to effectively deal with their biggest challenge; executing strategy that requires a change in human behavior at scale. The 4DX System supplies the framework, tools, and measurement resources to ensure breakthrough results. Also included is The 4DX Platform, an online tool and app that supports the methodology by tracking commitments and goal achievement, providing a cadence of accountability to both individuals and organizations, and ensuring overall success. The 4DX System is the key to organizations moving from simply reaching a few goals to dramatically changing their impact in the marketplace.

About FranklinCovey

FranklinCovey %28NYSE%3A+FC%29 is one of the largest and most trusted leadership companies in the world, with directly owned and licensee partner offices providing professional services in over 160 countries and territories. The Company transforms organizations by partnering with clients to build leaders, teams, and cultures that get breakthrough results through collective action, which leads to a more engaging work experience for their people. Available through the FranklinCovey+All+Access+Pass, FranklinCovey’s best-in-class content, solutions, experts, technology, and metrics seamlessly integrate to ensure lasting behavior change at scale. Solutions are available in multiple delivery modalities in more than 20 languages.

This approach to leadership and organizational change has been tested and refined by working with tens of thousands of teams and organizations over the past 30 years. Clients have included organizations in the Fortune 100, Fortune 500 and thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, numerous government entities, and educational institutions. To learn more, visit www.franklincovey.com and enjoy exclusive content across FranklinCovey’s social media channels at:

LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About C.R. England, Inc.

Founded in 1920, C.R.+England%2C+Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT and is one of North America’s premier transportation companies. C.R. England is an industry leader in Dedicated, Over-The-Road, cross-border Mexico, and Intermodal services. C.R. England has also been regularly recognized for management excellence, including the 2020 Glassdoor Top Places to Work, the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ Award as well as a 2021 US Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. Recently, C.R. England was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Workplaces for Women 2023. To learn more about C.R. England Inc.’s goal of providing one million meals to children each year, visit www.oneagainstchildhoodhunger.com.

About England Logistics, Inc.

England+Logistics%2C+Inc. offers a vast portfolio of non-asset-based transportation solutions including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and temp-controlled LTL, parcel, and complete supply chain management. The company has been recognized multiple times as one of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For by Selling Power magazine, ranked in the Training Top 100 by Training magazine, and awarded multiple Stevie® Awards by the American Business Awards. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, the company also has offices nationwide. For more information visit www.englandlogistics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005481/en/