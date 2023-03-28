Theseus Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Cantor Future of Oncology Virtual Symposium

4 hours ago
PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 28, 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) ("Theseus"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies, today announced that the company will participate in the Cantor Future of Oncology Virtual Symposium, taking place April 3-5, 2023.

Event: Cantor Future of Oncology Virtual Symposium
Panel Date / Time: Monday, April 3rd at 2:00pm ET

A live webcast will be available for registered attendees and clients of Cantor.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Theseus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. Theseus is working to outsmart cancer resistance by developing pan-variant tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) to target all classes of cancer-causing and resistance mutations that lead to clinically relevant variants in a particular protein in a given type of cancer. Theseus' lead product candidate, THE-630, is a pan-variant KIT inhibitor for the treatment of patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), whose cancer has developed resistance to earlier lines of kinase inhibitor therapy. Theseus is also developing THE-349, a fourth-generation, selective epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and a pan-variant BCR-ABL inhibitor for the treatment of relapsed/refractory chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) and newly diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). For more information, visit www.theseusrx.com.

Media Contact
Christen Baglaneas
Director, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Theseus Pharmaceuticals
857-706-4993
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Josh Rappaport
Stern Investor Relations
212-362-1200
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE53565&sd=2023-03-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theseus-pharmaceuticals-to-participate-in-the-cantor-future-of-oncology-virtual-symposium-301782407.html

SOURCE Theseus Pharmaceuticals

