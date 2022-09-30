51Talk Online Education Group to Report Third Quarter, Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SINGAPORE, March 28, 2023

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. EST on March 29, 2023

SINGAPORE , March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 51Talk Online Education Group ("51Talk", or the "Company") (NYSE: COE), a global online education platform with core expertise in English education, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 29, 2023 (8:00 p.m. Singapore/Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 29, 2023).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States Toll:

+1-888-346-8982

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Singapore (toll free):

800-120-6157

Mainland China Toll:

400-201-203

Hong Kong Toll:

800-905-945

Hong Kong-Local Toll:

+852-3018-4992

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "51Talk Online Education Group".

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.51talk.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until April 05, 2023, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States Toll:

+1-877-344-7529

International Toll:

+1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll:

+855-669-9658

Replay Access Code:

4004363

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) is a global online education platform with core expertise in English education. The Company's mission is to make quality education accessible and affordable. The Company's online and mobile education platforms enable students to take live interactive English lessons on demand. The Company connects its students with a large pool of highly qualified teachers that it assembled using a shared economy approach, and employs student and teacher feedback and data analytics to deliver a personalized learning experience to its students

For more information, please visit http://ir.51talk.com.

favicon.png?sn=CN54292&sd=2023-03-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/51talk-online-education-group-to-report-third-quarter-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-on-wednesday-march-29-2023-301782943.html

SOURCE 51Talk Online Education Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN54292&Transmission_Id=202303280610PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN54292&DateId=20230328
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.