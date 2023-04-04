National Asset Recovery Corp Announces Memorandum of Understanding to Merge with GreetEat LLC

3 hours ago
National Asset Recovery Corp. to merge with GreetEat LLC.

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / National Asset Recovery Corp. (OTC PINK:REPO) Is pleased to announce it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") dated March 10, 2023 with GreetEat LLC pursuant to which the parties will complete a merger or some other form of business combination that will result in GreetEat LLC being a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The terms of the MOU anticipate the parties will enter into a definitive agreement after a 60-day due diligence period is completed.

Greeteat LLC (http://www.GreetEat.com ) is a technology company that provides a service which combines video conferencing and food/drink delivery.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to the following key conditions: execution of the Definitive Agreement; completion of mutually satisfactory due diligence; and receipt of all required regulatory, corporate and third party approvals, including the approval of the stockholders of GreetEat LLC. and the fulfilment of all applicable regulatory requirements and conditions necessary to complete the Transaction.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Vishal Patel / [email protected]

SOURCE: National Asset Recovery Corp.



https://www.accesswire.com/746171/National-Asset-Recovery-Corp-Announces-Memorandum-of-Understanding-to-Merge-with-GreetEat-LLC

