WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Ferguson plc ( NYSE:FERG, Financial)( LSE:FERG, Financial) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 116,702 of its ordinary shares in the period from March 20, 2023 up to and including March 24, 2023 in connection with its $2.5 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase

price of the shares Trading

venue March 20, 2023 25,000 106.496423 XLON March 21, 2023 8,874 108.750001 XLON March 22, 2023 35,000 107.950000 XLON March 23, 2023 22,828 106.379102 XLON March 24, 2023 25,000 104.700000 XLON

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 26,714,212.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 205,456,970. The figure of 205,456,970 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

