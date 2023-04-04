Covant and Boehringer Ingelheim Collaborate to Develop a Novel ADAR1 Inhibitor for Use in Cancer Patients

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

BOSTON, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covant Therapeutics, an innovative covalent drug discovery company, has entered into an exclusive research collaboration and worldwide licensing agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim covering Covant’s ADAR1 program. The companies jointly aim to develop a novel small molecule immunotherapy targeting ADAR1 to transform the lives of cancer patients.

Covant significantly accelerates drug discovery for challenging targets like ADAR1 by using its industry-leading platform, which combines high-throughput chemoproteomics-based screening in the native setting with structural proteomics. Covant is systematically applying its platform to discover novel, high-value first-in-class and best-in-class therapeutics.

The Covant-Boehringer Ingelheim collaboration seeks to create an ADAR1 inhibitor that could be used in combination with other immunotherapies to increase their efficacy. To date, existing immunotherapies have revolutionized cancer treatment but only work in a minority of patients. Inhibiting ADAR1 has the potential to address this challenge by transforming “cold” tumors into “hot” tumors, which have more immune cells present in the tumor micro-environment.

“ADAR1 is an exciting immuno-oncology target with significant therapeutic potential,” said Lamine Mbow, Global Head of Cancer Immunology & Immune Modulation, Boehringer Ingelheim. “We are committed to transforming the lives of cancer patients by delivering meaningful advances with the ultimate goal of curing a range of cancers. By partnering with Covant’s exceptional scientific team and powerful platform, we aim to bring next-generation immunotherapies to cancer patients.”

“We look forward to working with the scientists at Boehringer Ingelheim to advance our program against ADAR1, a key, hard-to-drug immuno-oncology target,” said Dr. Ivan Cornella, Chief Scientific Officer of Covant. “Boehringer Ingelheim has a leading oncology and immuno-oncology pipeline and their decision to work with Covant is a testament to the strength of our team and approach.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Covant will be responsible for the discovery of ADAR1 small molecule inhibitors. In turn, Covant will receive an upfront payment of $10 million and will be eligible for up to $471 million in additional milestone payments along with tiered royalties on global sales.

About Covant Therapeutics
Covant Therapeutics is a Boston-based covalent drug discovery company that was incubated by Roivant Sciences ( ROIV). Covant creates novel therapeutics by using covalency to imprint and regulate proteins. To discover these therapeutics, the company applies cutting-edge capabilities and expertise in chemistry, quantitative proteomics, translational sciences, and deep learning.

For more information, please visit www.covanttx.com.

Media Contact
Evan Schwartz
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc5NjI5MCM1NDkzNzAzIzUwMDExNDQ4Mg==
Covant-Therapeutics.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.