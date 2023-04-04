Financing is Intended to Accelerate the Near-Term Monetization of the Company's US$150 Million Backlog; Includes New Strategic Investor Focus Asset Management, Insiders, and Influential Industry Stakeholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)( TSXV:VMC, Financial) ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced the closing of a non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures ("Convertible Debentures") for gross proceeds of CAD$4 million (the "Private Placement"). Net proceeds from the Private Placement will be deployed to accelerate vehicle production and deliveries in the Company's existing US$150 million order backlog.

The Convertible Debentures are issued in denominations of CAD$1,000, bear interest at 15% per annum, and mature 18 months from the closing date. Interest payments on the Convertible Debentures have been deferred to the twelve-month anniversary and/or maturity.

Each Convertible Debenture is convertible at the holder's option into units of the Company (the "Units") at any time prior to maturity at a conversion price of CAD$1.45. Upon conversion, each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and 0.2 common share purchase warrants (each whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$1.45 for a period of thirty-six months following the closing of the Private Placement. All securities issued under the Private Placement have a hold period of four months and a day from closing. The Private Placement is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval. In connection with the Private Placement, Vicinity paid cash commissions to eligible finders, in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policy, of CAD$73,500.

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the Private Placement. This participation by insiders in the Private Placement constitutes a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. However, the Company considers such participation would be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the Convertible Debentures subscribed for by the insiders and the consideration for the Convertible Debentures paid by such insiders, would not exceed 25 percent of the Company's market capitalization.

The Convertible Debentures issued pursuant to the Private Placement have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Convertible Debentures in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Vicinity Motor Corp.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) ( TSXV:VMC, Financial) ("VMC") is a North American supplier of electric vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company leverages a dealer network and close relationships with world-class manufacturing partners to supply its flagship electric, CNG and clean-diesel Vicinity buses, as well as the VMC 1200 electric truck to the transit and industrial markets. For more information, please visit www.vicinitymotorcorp.com.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Vicinity's expectations include uncertainties relating to the economic conditions in the markets in which Vicinity operates, vehicle sales volume, anticipated future sales growth, the success of Vicinity's operational strategies, the timing of the completion of the vehicle assembly facility in the State of Washington, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, related government-imposed restrictions on operations, the success of Vicinity's strategic partnerships; and other risk and uncertainties disclosed in Vicinity's reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Vicinity's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. Vicinity assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

