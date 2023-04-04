Today, Strayer University announced 10 new recipients of the Strayer University Fellows for Justice Program Scholarship, an initiative designed to help students build talent and leadership skills they can use to make a positive impact in their communities. The 10 recipients, selected for their community leadership, will join 74 currently active fellows that have been awarded a full-tuition scholarship since the program launch for a Strayer University bachelor’s degree program in accounting, business administration, criminal justice, or information technology.

First launched in 2020 in six cities nationwide – Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Charlotte, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Philadelphia, and Nashville – the fellowship’s mission is to develop talent and leadership skills required to confront issues and enact societal change around equity, diversity, and inclusion. The program has since expanded to Houston and New Jersey.

“As Strayer University celebrates over 130 years of providing relevant educational opportunities that are accessible for all, the Fellows for Justice scholarship feels particularly meaningful,” said Andréa Backman, President of Strayer University. “We launched this competitive scholarship program to develop the next generation of social justice leaders and help build the talent and leadership skills needed to mitigate social and economic inequalities. We congratulate our new fellows and look forward to seeing what they accomplish in school and in their communities.”

In addition to a full scholarship, Fellows for Justice develops leadership skills through coursework and supplemental programs, including a capstone project and an opportunity to serve as mentors and on the Student Advisory Board.

The fellows hold leadership and volunteer roles in community organizations, including:

2 nd Chance Living

Chance Living Bobby Tillman’s Family (BFAM)

ourBRIDGE for KIDS of Charlotte

Current fellow, Trelise Baker, is the founder, President and CEO of 2nd Chance Living. Her business provides workforce development resources to women who have been released from the penal system. “I am proud to advocate on behalf of women who deserve the support and resources to start again,” said Baker. “The Fellows for Justice scholarship will help me continue my education and allow me to better connect women and their families with the necessary tools and resources to improve their livelihoods.”

The selection criteria includes previous work or interest in improving social justice disparities in the applicant’s community. The committee also selects recipients based on their ability to meet eligibility requirements; the content, clarity and substance of responses to an essay question; a letter of recommendation; and completion of high school or equivalent. Eligible students must meet Strayer University admission requirements and live in or near the Atlanta, Charlotte, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Nashville, Houston, or New Jersey metropolitan areas.

The Strayer University Fellows for Justice Program is a part of the University’s commitment to address education disparity, career advancement, and employment. Learn more here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.strayer.edu%2Ftuition-and-financial-aid%2Ffellows-for-justice.

About Strayer University

Founded in 1892, Strayer University is an institution of higher learning for working adult students. It offers flexible and affordable undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration (including the Jack Welch Management Institute MBA), accounting, information technology, education, health services, public administration and criminal justice, as well as non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain. Strayer University is an accredited institution and a member of the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), www.msche.org. Strayer University’s accreditation status is Accreditation Reaffirmed. MSCHE most recently reaffirmed Strayer University’s accreditation status in June 2017, with the next self-study evaluation scheduled for the 2025–2026 academic year. MSCHE is an institutional accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.strayer.edu.

