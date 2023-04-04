The Study, Led by the University Hospital of Nice, France Involves 30,000 Patients

Tech2Heal's Platform has been chosen as the technological backbone for the Study

3.4million Europeans live in assisted-care facilities, and 101million are 65 or older

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to report that its minority-owned subsidiary, Tech2Heal SAS, has been chosen as the sole technology partner for Europe's largest study for the "prevention of loss of autonomy in the elderly through the use of personalized care pathways" (the "Study"). Tech2Heal's Alakin Platform has been chosen as the technological backbone for the University Hospital of Nice, France (CHU) led Study because of Alakin's ability to create digital care pathways, collect data, engage patients, report their information into a clinical dashboard, integrate local and community services in a geo-localized map, and integrate communication tools. Ultimately, because Alakin is a "no-code configurable platform", it empowers CHU to readily create a completely customized, complex, and intelligent, large-scale clinical trial by configuring Alakin to match CHU's exacting parameters. CHU is conducting the Study in conjunction with ten research laboratories from various fields such as public health, sociology, social and cognitive psychology, physiology, biology, and geography, and will be following a cohort of 30,000 elderly patients.

"Being chosen as the technology partner for this world-class Study demonstrates of the value of our services," said Fabrice Pakin, CEO of Tech2heal. "This shows both the power and the versatility of Alakin, with one of several potential high-value revenue streams being its ability to facilitate bespoke clinical research projects such as this one. We expect that in the future, Alakin will be the platform of choice for numerous studies and pharma clinical trials, providing us with tremendous commercial potential. Additionally, the market potential for assisting the elderly retain autonomy through the use of Alakin is tremendous, as there are more than 100 million Europeans over the age of 65 today, with the numbers increasing significantly each year".

Background of the CHU Study

Demographic aging is a major global challenge. In the Alpes-Maritimes department of France, more than a third of the population is over the age of 65, and models what is expected for all of France within ten years. Although life expectancy has increased, healthy life expectancy has decreased. Personalized prevention of loss of autonomy is a strategic priority, but current programs are limited as they are too generic, do not take sufficient account of social, environmental, and individual factors, and are not easily accessible to people who are remote from the healthcare system.

CHU is undertaking the Study to move beyond a purely medical approach to loss of autonomy prevention programs. The Study aims to create a prevention program to mitigate loss of autonomy in elderly people who are remote from the healthcare system, using three central concepts: accessibility, empowerment, and individualization. The cohort of Study volunteers will be monitored via a hybrid of digital tools and human interventions.

"All participants will be characterized along ten dimensions, with biological samples taken. An individualized pathway will be proposed, with interventions in digital format, by videoconference, or face-to-face. Participants will be re-evaluated after treatment and followed up for one year," said a spokesperson for the Study.

Alakin is a SaaS-modelled comprehensive, ARPC (Automatic Remote Patient Care) Platform targeted for use by healthcare providers and pharma, is natively developed in FHIR standards to guarantee high interoperability, and is fully HIPPA compliant. Alakin consists of a clinical dashboard for multidisciplinary care teams and a conversational mobile app for patient use (IOS and Android). Alakin is available in eight languages: English, French, Spanish, Indonesian, Arabic, Dutch, German, and Portuguese. The Alakin solution facilitates connected care delivery across any clinical condition, patient profile, and treatment plan, significantly increasing patient engagement while helping to reduce adverse events and relieving medical staff by automating time consuming tasks.

The flexibility of Alakin enables it to easily adapt to any healthcare setting or workflow - from oncology to primary care, from diabetes to hospital-to-home transition, or even post-acute care. This flexibility is possible thanks to a powerful care drag and drop pathway creator. It allows doctors to fine-tune care workflows to their needs and protocols, either creating remote care programs from scratch, or by leveraging existing protocols from ICHOM standards. These workflows are then instantly transformed into a conversational patient app, empowering patients to manage parts of their care journey themselves.

Alakin has highly configurable features and an integrated series of tools unique in the market, such as scheduling management, collaborative tools, embedded telemedicine and chat, a triage dashboard, patient records, a prescription builder, a care pathways studio, and a mobile app for patients.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (100% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 9.44% currently owned), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

