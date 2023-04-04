DocGo's Anthony Capone to Present on Virtual First Medical Care Delivery at HIMSS 2023 Conference

DocGo (Nasdaq: DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services, announced today that Anthony Capone, CEO, will be participating on a panel at HIMSS23 in Chicago, speaking on the topic of a “Virtual First Approach to Augment Consumer Care Delivery at Home.” This important panel, led by Kent Dicks, Founder and CEO of Life365, will explore the latest opportunities and challenges to effectively implement a virtual first approach to delivering home health care and the outlook for its demand and adoption. In addition to Capone, John Bennett, Healthcare Industry Specialist at Microsoft Corporation, will round out the panel participants.

The event will take place from 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM on Tuesday, April 18th, in the South Building, Level 5, Room S501.

“I’m looking forward to discussing virtual care technology solutions that can be used to maximize patient engagement, increase access to care, and enhance clinical decision making,” said Capone. “Virtual care is the next logical step for healthcare organizations and clinicians to simplify workflows and improve patient outcomes.”

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with Ambulnz by DocGo's integrated medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

