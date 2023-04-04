National MI Integrates with Blend

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Private mortgage insurer’s integration with Blend’s end-to-end digital platform enables a more transparent and streamlined mortgage process for lenders and consumers

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. ( NMIH), is now directly integrated with Blend’s (: BLND) Loan Officer (LO) Toolkit, which supports loan officers on all key workflows across the entire loan process in one workspace. The integration allows lenders using LO Toolkit to quickly and seamlessly obtain accurate mortgage insurance quotes through National MI’s Rate GPS® tool, giving prospective borrowers the opportunity to view the latest available rates before starting a full application.

“National MI is delighted to add Blend to our growing list of technology partners,” said Norm Fitzgerald, National MI’s chief sales officer. “This integration reduces the time it takes to provide borrowers with mortgage quotes by speeding up the process of obtaining private mortgage insurance rates. It also enables loan officers to deliver a better borrower experience by providing transparency early in the mortgage process—at the point of sale.”

Blend’s LO Toolkit optimizes loan officer workflow efficiency and mirrors how they interact with their borrowers in one end-to-end solution, including starting applications and locking in rates.

“We are pleased to partner with National MI to offer mortgage originators a seamless path to give their customers National MI’s Rate GPS quotes,” said Erik Wrobel, Blend’s head of product. “Fostering trust with a borrower early in the process is critical to establishing long-term customer relationships. Transparency about mortgage insurance rates goes a long way towards building that trust. With its cutting-edge technology, National MI is helping us provide a more streamlined experience for borrowers.”

“National MI is committed to partnering with leading technology providers like Blend to offer innovative solutions that bring added value to our lender customers,” Fitzgerald added.

About National MI
National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. ( NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower’s default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

About Blend
Blend is the infrastructure powering the future of banking. Financial providers—from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks—use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Blend powers billions of dollars in financial transactions every day. To learn more, visit blend.com.

Press Contact for National MI
Mary McGarity
Strategic Vantage Mortgage Public Relations
(203) 260-5476
[email protected]

Investor Contact for National MI
John M. Swenson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
[email protected]
(510) 788-8417

Press Contact for Blend
Gene Kim
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc5NjI2MCM1NDk0MDgzIzIwMTcxMDY=
NMI-Holdings-Inc.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.