Parsons Awarded $94 Million Contract To Expand Full-Spectrum Military Cyberspace Operational Footprint

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

CENTREVILLE, Va., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (: PSN) continues to advance full-spectrum cyber dominance, announcing today that it was selected to provide command, control, communications, computers, and capabilities development support services (C4CD-2.0) to United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM). The $94 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract complements work awarded to Parsons to support the agency’s C4CD mission set and consists of one 12-month base period of performance with four 12-month option periods.

“Parsons’ offerings are aligned with the National Defense Science and Technology Strategy and complement CYBERCOM’s missions that underpin the Defense Department’s strategy to innovate at speed and scale,” said Mike Kushin, Parsons’ executive vice president of high consequence missions. “We serve as a critical support apparatus that propels cyber infrastructure toward full-spectrum dominance.”

Work under the competitively awarded C4CD-2.0 contract will focus on the CYBERCOM J6 Command, Control, Communications, Computers (C4) Systems and Chief Information Officer (CIO) Directorate mission.

Parsons’ existing portfolio of work to CYBERCOM through the C4CD mission includes project management, integrated IT services, infrastructure services, engineering, cybersecurity services, C4 cyberspace strategy and development and operations support, J6/CIO support and contingency/exercise support.

Parsons delivers disruptive digital capabilities and products that advance next-generation military, intelligence, and space operations for the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. The company operates in every aspect of the multidomain battlespace through a continued series of contract awards and partnerships and addresses emerging threats by fusing technologies across warfighting domains and incorporating information operations, intelligence, data analytics, electronic warfare, command and control, and kinetic operations.

To learn more about how Parsons is transforming the cyber battlespace, please visit https://www.parsons.com/markets/cyber/.

About Parsons
Parsons (: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure solutions. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:
Angie Benfield
+1 803.334.5277
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 703.775.6191
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc5NTE5MyM1NDgwOTkyIzIxODYzOTk=
Parsons-Services-Company.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.