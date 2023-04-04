SÃO PAULO, Brazil, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semantix Inc., a leading Latin American end-to-end data and enterprise AI platform provider (“Semantix”), today announced the acquisition of ATSaúde’s assets, businesses, and operations as part of the company’s strategic plan to expand its offerings and presence in the Healthcare & Life Science industry in Brazil, with a specific focus on the pharmaceutical industry.

Semantix's CEO, Leonardo Santos, said, "The pharma industry offers a huge opportunity to expand our business and this acquisition is a significant step towards achieving that goal. It is fully aligned with our product roadmap and we believe that ATSaúde's products, expertise and knowledge of the pharma industry will be invaluable to us as we continue to develop new products and services."

ATSaúde will contribute to strengthening Semantix’s Data Market Place – launched today – providing customers with access to valuable insights and data-points on the Brazilian healthcare system and the pharma industry.

About Semantix

Semantix is Latin America’s first fully integrated data and enterprise AI software platform. Semantix has more than 300 clients with operations in approximately 15 countries using Semantix’s software and services to enhance their businesses. The company was founded in 2010 by CEO Leonardo Santos. For more information, visit www.semantix.ai .

About ATSaúde

ATSaúde is a Brazilian health data company that offers a curated and organized dashboard to the pharmaceutical industry in Brazil. It was founded in 2018 by André Marques dos Santos. The solution operates in a parameterized manner, ensuring traceability and later auditability of processes and workflows.

