UniFirst receives prestigious Governor's Safety and Health Award

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 28, 2023

Owensboro, Kentucky Distribution Center achieves more than 1M hours worked without a lost time incident

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (

NYSE:UNF, Financial), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, announced that its centralized distribution center in Owensboro, Kentucky achieved a safety milestone working 1,164,849 man hours without a lost time incident from June 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.

OwensboroSafetyAward.jpg

This marks the third time the Owensboro team earned the award, which is presented by the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet. To celebrate the honor, state officials were on-site at the 360,000-square-foot Daviess County distribution and fulfillment center to recognize the team. UniFirst is one of the area's largest employers with over 400 employee Team Partners working at the Owensboro facility.

"UniFirst Corporation has proven time and again that they value the importance of workplace safety, and I am proud to recognize the company and every hard-working employee at the Owensboro distribution center today for reaching this important milestone," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. "I hope that other companies throughout the commonwealth see this achievement and strive for similar results."

UniFirst—Owensboro has been at the forefront of safety initiatives, including the creation of an on-site wellness center; mandatory safety training for Team Partners; monthly safety audits; comprehensive safety reviews of each job function; Emergency Response Team trained in emergency response procedures; daily safety topics at shift kickoffs that includes stretching; and participation in OSHA's Voluntary Partnership Program (VPP), which resulted in UniFirst—Owensboro being 1 of only 20 sites in the state of Kentucky that has earned VPP certification.

"We are honored to receive the Governor's Health and Safety Award," said UniFirst Manager of Safety Operations Dan Getter. "The health and safety of our employee Team Partners is, and always will be, a top priority for our company. This award represents a true team effort and each one of our employee Team Partners should be very proud of what we have achieved together."

The Governor's award comes on the heels of the Owensboro team earning OSHA's (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) highest workplace safety honor, the Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Star certification. VPP status is given to businesses who meet rigorous safety requirements.

"I'd like to congratulate the entire UniFirst Owensboro team for valuing the importance of workplace safety," said UniFirst President and CEO Steven Sintros. "Our people are our most valuable asset, and we are committed to providing a safe and healthy workplace for all of our 14,000-plus Team Partners."

For more information on UniFirst's companywide safety initiatives, visit https://csr.unifirst.com/safety/

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst both partners with leading brands and manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com.

UniFirst_Corporation_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE54195&sd=2023-03-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unifirst-receives-prestigious-governors-safety-and-health-award-301783008.html

SOURCE UniFirst Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE54195&Transmission_Id=202303280757PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE54195&DateId=20230328
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.