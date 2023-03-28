PR Newswire

Bank leverages Jack Henry security, operational efficiencies and open banking infrastructure to support growing retail and commercial accounts

MONETT, Mo., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced today that it is expanding its existing partnership with longtime client Farmers & Merchants Bank (F&M Bank), a $1.25-billion asset community bank based in Virginia. While larger financial institutions have left the area, F&M Bank is leveraging Jack Henry's modern technology architecture to serve the market in need with scale and efficiency.

The bank is committed to providing the communities it serves with innovative, convenient and reliable retail and commercial services. Jack Henry's Banno Business will help the bank expand its business and agricultural accounts to larger markets. In addition, the bank will be deploying treasury management services to meet the most advanced business needs.

Founded in 1908, F&M Bank has been providing personalized banking services and financial solutions to individuals and businesses across Virginia for more than a century. The bank has built a reputation for its commitment to customer service, community involvement, and agricultural lending in the Shenandoah Valley area. F&M Bank has invested in the fintech ecosystem by joining BankTech Ventures, and furthering its dedication with Jack Henry's open infrastructure will support the evolving needs of its community by providing access to a wider range of financial services.

"F&M Bank has met the banking needs of our communities for 115 years with exceptional customer service and innovative products and solutions," said Mark Hanna, Chief Executive Officer & President of F&M Bank. "Jack Henry understands that it is community banks like F&M Bank that power Main Street America. We share a vision for the future where technology and people will equip us to grow and scale. We have partnered with them to drive the continual improvement of features, functionalities, and security that will help ensure that our accountholders have faster and better modern services. Together, we are positioned to continue forward while maintaining a focus on our customers who make it all possible."

Stacey Zengel, senior vice president of Jack Henry and president of Bank Solutions, said, "Jack Henry is committed to ensuring that financial institutions like F&M Bank will continue to be pillars of innovation and financial opportunity for the communities they serve. The bank has been a part of financial lives in the Shenandoah Valley for generations, and with modern, user-friendly, scalable services, they will be able to reach many more generations to come."

