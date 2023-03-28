PR Newswire

Expanded energy efficiency and demand response programs include $200 million in rebates and incentives

ST. LOUIS, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Missouri filed a plan with the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) to provide 25 programs with $200 million in total rebates and incentives for residential and business customers over the next three years. The proposal also includes $67 million in expanded programs for income-eligible customers and social service agencies.

The proposed group of programs, under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act, focus on:

Helping customers use energy more efficiently and save money.

Educating customers on how to have more control over their energy use.

Making it easier for customers to participate by providing something for everyone.

Expanding programs to provide energy savings for customers most in need and increasing program participation in underserved communities.

If approved by the PSC, the programs will run from 2024 to 2026.

"Helping customers use less energy not only saves them money but it also benefits the environment," said Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE). "With just a 15% reduction in energy use through energy efficiency programs, customers can save the equivalent of about two monthly bills. Ameren's robust energy efficiency programs also keep overall emissions lower by reducing the demand for energy."

Ameren Missouri's plan invests $122 million annually in energy efficiency and demand response over the next three years. As a result, the proposal intends to save over 800,000 megawatt-hours of electricity, which is equal to the annual energy consumption of 66,500 average-sized Missouri homes. It also supports Ameren's commitment to clean by being an integral part of reducing Ameren Missouri's emissions and the transformational changes toward net-zero carbon emissions.

"This proposed three-year investment is a testament to the commitment Ameren Missouri has made to help our customers use energy more efficiently to save money and meet future needs," said Tara Oglesby, vice president of economic, community and business development at Ameren Missouri. "We also want to make certain these cost-saving programs are accessible for everyone, so the programs are expanded to ensure funds for income-eligible customers."

Ameren Missouri's proposal includes income-eligible initiatives such as a multifamily program, a single-family program and a business social services program. The multifamily program will include incentives for Building Operator Certification training to assist building managers in maintaining their building's energy efficiency upgrades. The single-family program will provide energy assessments and install a comprehensive package of whole-house energy saving measures at low or no cost to customers. Finally, the business social services program will deliver, install and assist with paperwork for low- or no-cost energy efficiency measures in facilities that serve income-eligible individuals.

The company's proposal also includes a demand response program, which would incentivize participants with smart thermostats to reduce energy usage during times of peak consumption on the Ameren Missouri system. The goal is to enroll more than 80,000 customers in the program by the end of 2026.

Ameren Missouri has requested a decision from the PSC by the end of the third quarter. There is still time to participate in current energy efficiency opportunities offered through the company. Visit AmerenMissouri.com/EnergyEfficiency to learn more.

About Ameren Missouri

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 135,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameren-missouri-proposes-new-ways-for-customers-to-save-money-301782406.html

SOURCE Ameren Missouri