Blockchain Casual Golf Game 'BIRDIE SHOT' to Host the BORA Cup with a Total Prize Pool of 518,100 USD

3 hours ago
SEOUL, South Korea, March 28, 2023

- Largest prize pool for global blockchain game matches
- Final winner selected through real-time one-on-one matches
- First round begins on March 28, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- METABORA (Co-representatives: Gyehan Song & Sangjoon Woo), a subsidiary of Kakao Games, which develops and publishes global games, is holding the BORA Cup, set to tee off on the 28th with a total prize pool of 3 million tBORA, on its blockchain casual golf game『BIRDIE SHOT: Enjoy & Earn』offered around the world.

The BORA Cup, operated in the game's Special Event Mode, has three seasons, each consisting of three rounds. Participants compete in one-on-one matches in real time to earn tBORA tokens based on their final rankings.

The first round of the BORA Cup, offering the largest prize pool among global blockchain games, will take place from March 28 to April 2, 2023 (UTC+0).

BIRDIE SHOT is a blockchain-based casual golf game where users can make their own golf team and compete with other players in a variety of golf courses around the globe.

Users can earn the in-game currency GOLD while enjoying BIRDIE SHOT, which can be exchanged for tokens on the BORA PORTAL for profit.

Additional information on the BORA Cup schedule can be found on the BIRDIE SHOT brand homepage or the BORA Discord channel.

*BIRDIE SHOT Brand Page: https://www.birdieshot.io/
*BORA Discord Channel: https://discord.com/invite/borachain

Kelly Lee, Deputy Manager, [email protected]
Allen Ha, Manager, [email protected]

About METABORA

METABORA is a parent company of METABORA SINGAPORE which is a casual game development company, providing their blockchain platform service "BORA".

Many partners from diverse sectors participate in the BORA ecosystem, which can change and develop Token Economics, Contents, Blockchain Technology, etc.; and seek to create synergy between game/sports/entertainment contents.

METABORA makes efforts to build GameFi-customized services including NFT trade, token swap, DeFi, etc., operating BORA Portal with BORANETWORK; and to improve user accessibility to diverse contents by listing the BORA token on major cryptocurrency exchanges around the world.

