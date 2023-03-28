PR Newswire

BEIJING, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that to address the limitations of existing tools and products in big data mining, a new artificial intelligence information management platform based on data mining algorithm is developed. It is user-friendly and supports efficient computation and fast integration in a distributed environment during data mining tasks.

WiMi's AI information management platform uses artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning techniques to extract hidden, previously unknown, and potentially valuable information from massive amounts of data. Its main goal is to extract supersets of information from many data sources and fuse them to reveal their deep structure and internal connections. Building information on top of a distributed heterogeneous environment can significantly reduce the complexity that different physical environments bring to the task of constructing data analysis and make full use of the power of distributed computing to enhance the efficiency of data analysis. In addition, the platform's computing resources are dynamically increased or decreased, allowing it to adjust physical computing resources online according to the number of specific analysis tasks. Also, the friendly user interface provides excellent convenience for building different big data mining applications based on the platform.

The platform uses genetic algorithms, coarse sets, decision trees, and neural networks to divide the general steps of data mining into: analyzing the problem; extracting, cleaning, and validating the data; creating and debugging the model; and maintaining the data mining model.

Problem analysis can determine whether the source database meets the data mining criteria. Extraction, cleaning, and validation of the data to remove noise from the data and obtain complete and uniform data. Apply the selected data mining algorithm to the data to create a model, and use the data to verify and adjust the model. Then the platform can obtain a data model that meets the usage requirements. As the amount of data increases, some fundamental information changes may seriously affect the model's accuracy. The model needs to be adjusted and maintained, and the accuracy of the severe model and model maintenance is an essential part of data mining. Model maintenance can keep the vitality of the model and continuously improve the model.

The advent of the big data era has led to an explosion of data accumulated in various industries. The demand for data mining will become stronger and stronger, and the combination with various professional fields will be more and more extensive. Whether in science or engineering, theoretical research, or real life, WiMi's data mining algorithm-based artificial intelligence information management platform will have a vast development prospect.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wimi-hologram-cloud-develops-ai-information-management-platform-based-on-data-mining-algorithm-301783050.html

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.