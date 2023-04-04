Belden, a leading global supplier of network infrastructure and digitization solutions, is proud to announce its membership with the Safer Buildings Coalition, a nonprofit advocacy group dedicated to resolving in-building wireless dead zones that impact first responders and citizens.

Belden fully supports the Safer Building Coalition’s efforts to ensure that critical communication can happen at all times—from anywhere inside a building—and connect first responders with civilians across all U.S. facilities.

In times of emergency, it’s vital that building inhabitants are able to receive mass alerts and place emergency calls to first responders. Once on the scene, field units must be able to communicate with the emergency command center and each other while the communication center remains in contact with the person who placed the call for help, even as they move around the building.

But an International Association of Fire Chiefs survey reports that nearly all (98.5%) first responders have reported encountering dead spots in buildings during emergency calls. In-building wireless systems, including distributed antenna systems (DASs), small cells and Wi-Fi, can eliminate dead zones and support communication whenever and wherever it’s needed.

The Safer Building Coalition and its 175+ member organizations, including fire departments, authorities having jurisdiction (AHJs), building owners and manufacturers like Belden, are dedicated to educating the industry on the latest codes and standards while also advancing policies, technologies and ideas that enable reliable wireless connectivity in all U.S. buildings—from their parking garages and underground mechanical rooms to stairwells and elevators.

Because the Safer Buildings Coalition is a nonprofit organization focused on these important communication issues, the advocacy group can help building owners make better decisions about the scope and scalability of in-building networks.

“Belden puts safety at the forefront of what we do,” says Steve Carroll, global account director for service providers and 5G infrastructure at Belden. “We not only support the Safer Building Coalition’s endeavors to prioritize public safety, but also align the in-building wireless solutions we manufacture with the most recent codes and standards to ensure safety and compliance for our customers.”

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and more secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity—from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Safer Buildings Coalition:

The Safer Buildings Coalition (SBC) is the only trade association purpose-built to lead national policy and education for in-building wireless services through serving the public safety, cellular and real estate communities. From its inception before the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in February 2012, SBC has been at the forefront advancing ideas, codes, and Standards to make buildings safer for Public Safety personnel and the public they serve. Our members include Public Safety Operations, Radio System Operators, and Fire and Building Code Officials (AHJs); the Wireless Industry Ecosystem; Trade Associations; and Building Operators and other End Users. SBC is an independent, 501(c)(4) non-profit organization.

