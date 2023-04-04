New York, NY, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fly Blade (India) Private Limited (“BLADE India”), a joint venture between Hunch Ventures and Blade Air Mobility, Inc., and Jaunt Air Mobility LLC (“Jaunt”), a subsidiary of AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (“AIRO”), announced today they have signed a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) aimed at launching electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft operations in India and the subcontinent region by 2027. The MOU includes BLADE India’s intended acquisition of 150 Jaunt Journey aircraft, with an option to order another 100 aircraft to meet the projected demand over the next decade.

As the 3rd largest aviation market in the world, India is undergoing a major transformation with a growing need for seamless and faster connectivity to connect passengers in urban areas. BLADE India is a leader in this effort, having established short haul mobility services in cities nationwide. Jaunt, a global aerospace company, has pioneered the all-electric Jaunt Journey, an aircraft that combines helicopter and fixed-wing flight capabilities, highlighting safety, low noise, and operational efficiencies. Jaunt is pursuing a Transport Category certification for its aircraft, equivalent to that of commercial airliners.

The companies expect to collaborate in specific areas that are critical to support future short-haul mobility operations. Their plans include, in particular, BLADE India working with Jaunt and its partners to explore development of key infrastructure capabilities in aircraft charging and energy distribution technologies. In turn, Jaunt intends to use BLADE India’s existing short haul operational and customer experience to support the development of the Jaunt Journey aircraft and its integration into the Indian airspace.

Speaking on the strategic partnership, Amit Dutta, Managing Director, BLADE India said, “With its vast expanse and increasing congestion, India is one of the biggest markets in the world for AAM solutions. With BLADE’s first mover advantage in nurturing the Urban Air Mobility ecosystem in India and Jaunt’s technical expertise, this partnership is well poised to pioneer the transition to electric and revolutionize the transportation system.”

"We are thrilled to partner with an exceptional BLADE India team to pursue the launch of a new form of urban air travel in India and the subcontinent region," said Simon Briceno, Chief Commercial Officer for Jaunt. "Our collaboration with BLADE India and our clear path towards aircraft certification means that the Indian public will soon be able to benefit from the development of a new safe, affordable, and accessible mode of transportation."

“Jaunt’s MOU with BLADE India demonstrates AIRO’s commitment to bringing innovative air mobility solutions to the people of India,” stated Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria, Chairman and co-founder of AIRO.

Suren Ajjarapu, Chairman and CEO of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc., states, “The news of the MOU between BLADE India and AIRO’s Electric Air Mobility division provides a roadmap for integrating eVTOLs into the global transportation market.”



About BLADE India

BLADE India began in 2019 and offers cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in India with flights from Mumbai, Shirdi, Pune, and Bangalore. Hunch ventures is a privately held investment firm based out of New Delhi, India and has invested in a range of sectors including education, healthcare, immersive media, hospitality, food & beverage, logistics and others that may hold distinctive synergies with each other. For more information, visit https://flyblade.in/p/about .

Background

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. ( KRNLU) (“Kernel”), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or similar business combination with one or more businesses, has entered into a definitive business combination agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) with AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (“AIRO”), a multi-faceted air mobility, autonomy & aerospace platform with differentiated technologies and capabilities that dynamically address high growth market trends across the entire aviation & aerospace ecosystem. The Merger Agreement provides AIRO with a path to becoming a publicly listed company through a new Delaware holding company, AIRO Group, Inc. (“PubCo”) that will acquire both Kernel and AIRO (the “Transaction”).

About Kernel ( KRNLU, Financial)

Kernel is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with a business in the Commerce Enablement, Logistics Technologies, Marketplaces and Services space. The team is composed of seasoned executives with a unique combination of experiences in wholesale and retail, logistics, distribution, technology development and transformation. To learn more, visit: www.kernelspac.com

About AIRO

AIROis a privately-held mid-market aerospace and defense company with offices in the US, Canada and the EU, providing innovative, industry-leading products and services via its four synergistic divisions: Advanced Avionics, Electric Air Mobility, Uncrewed Air Systems, and Training. To learn more, visit: www.theairogroup.com

AIRO’s Electric Air Mobility Division is led by Jaunt Air Mobility. Jaunt Air Mobility is a transformative aerospace company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with design and manufacturing located in Montreal, Canada. Jaunt is building the next generation of eVTOL (electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) and hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft for faster, quieter, and safer travel over urban areas, moving people and cargo. Jaunt is the global leader in developing Slowed Rotor Compound (SRC) technology. Jaunt has teamed with Tier 1 aerospace partners to develop the Journey aircraft and work with global operators to provide this new form of travel. Jaunt offers an operationally efficient aircraft with a zero-carbon footprint. Jaunt is a recognized global brand of AIRO. To learn more, visit: www.jauntairmobility.com

