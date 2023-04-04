Zebra+Technologies+Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced it was named a 2022 Supplier Engagement Leader by CDP, a global nonprofit that runs the disclosure system for investors, companies, cities and states to manage their environmental impacts.

CDP’s annual Supplier Engagement Rating system independently evaluates supplier engagement strategies with the aim of recognizing best practice and accelerating action to reduce emissions in global supply chains. Zebra was rated among the top 8% assessed for supplier engagement on climate change.

“We are grateful for the support and engagement of our suppliers globally as we leverage best practices to improve sustainability in our own business and for our customers,” said Tami Froese, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Zebra Technologies. “This recognition from CDP confirms our commitment to measure and reduce climate risk within our supply chain as well as continue our efforts to protect the environment.”

In alignment with the Science Based Targets initiative, Zebra is committed to a 15% absolute reduction in scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions from purchased goods and the customer use of sold products by 2030 from its 2020 baseline. To achieve this goal, the company is focused on supplier engagement, product innovation, and circular economy sustainability initiatives.

“Quite simply, if a company wants to be in business in the future, they need to start embedding nature into the way that they buy and collaborating with suppliers to drive action in the supply chain,” said Sonya Bhonsle, Global Head of Value Chains, CDP. “Therefore, we need to see environmental leadership from companies right now by tackling their impacts on climate change and nature together, working with their suppliers in an integrated way that includes nature as standard, and incentivizing this engagement within their organization.”

To view CDP’s full 2022 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2FSERLeadership22.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Zebra Technologies was named to CDP’s 2022 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard for working with suppliers to tackle climate change.

Zebra is committed to a 15% absolute reduction in scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions from purchased goods and the customer use of sold products by 2030 from its 2020 baseline.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 86% of the Fortune 500 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision, antuit.ai and Matrox Imaging. Zebra is #42 on Newsweek’s list of America’s 100 Most Loved Workplaces, #42 on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators and #79 on Forbes’ list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com+or sign up for news+alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your+Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra+Perspectives.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2023 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005056/en/