Western Union Appoints Claudia Reyes Armebianchi as General Manager for Mexico and Central America

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Western+Union today announces the appointment of Claudia Reyes Armebianchi as general manager for Mexico and Central America, effective immediately.

Prior to her new role, she served as general manager of Peru and regional country director for Colombia, Ecuador and Bolivia for Western Union, successfully driving growth and expansion for the company in each of those markets.

“I am pleased and fortunate to have Claudia leading our Mexico and Central America businesses,” said Rodrigo García Estebarena, President, Latin America and The Caribbean at Western Union. “Her in-depth knowledge, experience and leadership are assets to our company and her new leadership responsibilities will position us to further build on the growth and success we are experiencing while strengthening our presence across the region.”

Reyes Armebianchi holds a master’s in business administration with a specialization in Marketing from ESAN University in Peru. She is certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt by Pontificia Universidad Católica (PUCP) and holds several post-graduate studies and certifications in operations, processes and marketing. Claudia became part of the Advisory Board for LATAM of the Global+Association+of+Women+in+Payments in 2021.

“I feel privileged and humble to oversee such critical markets for Western Union. The company has grown together with Mexico for more than three decades and I am confident in our ability to continue providing the service that our clients deserve,” said Reyes Armebianchi. “Customers in the Mexican market demand effective multi-channel and multi-brand solutions. Western Union’s storied presence in Mexico, its technology and capabilities are strategically centered to meet customer needs,” she added.

In the past year alone, Western Union has announced new alliances with strategic partners in Mexico including MercadoPago and 7-Eleven, amplifying its touch points, both physical and digital. Over the past several years, the company has set the standard for the international movement of money by moving currency through different channels either through thousands of retailers, the Western Union mobile application or its online platform westernunion.com.

Reyes Armebianchi succeeds Pablo Porro as head of Mexico. Porro is in the process of relocating to the United States to oversee Western Union’s U.S. Southwest region business.

About Western Union
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones, and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and nearly 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230328005064r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005064/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.