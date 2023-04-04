PagerDuty, Inc. ( NYSE:PD, Financial), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced the newest PagerDuty+Process+Automation release within its essential infrastructure for critical work, the PagerDuty+Operations+Cloud solution. These updates enable organizations to orchestrate automation across secure cloud and data center environments. Additionally, this PagerDuty Process Automation release addresses the sprawl of IT environments in data centers and with public cloud providers that serve different applications, regions, and customers.

Isolated environments are often created to meet security and regulatory requirements, but then impose access burdens that are incompatible with conventional automation tooling. As a result, IT teams struggle to meet availability requirements and keep operations compliant while staying on budget when they must bridge access silos with manual effort.

“Most organizations have automation operating across cloud, non-cloud, and distributed infrastructures which have some of the highest security and compliance requirements,” said Sean Scott, Chief Product Development Officer at PagerDuty. “Engineers can now rely on the PagerDuty Process Automation solution to meet these requirements while speeding up their ability to deploy changes and innovation. Users can deploy just the PagerDuty Runner in private networks, which can then interface with plugins like Docker, Kubernetes, and Ansible, to reduce IT support costs and simplify security.”

Next-generation connectivity to the PagerDuty Operations Cloud enables engineers to:

Operate faster by enabling automated operations across cloud and data center environments

by enabling automated operations across cloud and data center environments Simplify security when operating in high-compliance and zero trust architectures

when operating in high-compliance and zero trust architectures Eliminate toil by speeding up task resolution & reducing personnel time sapped by manual work

With these updates, engineers are able to manage automation and delegate execution within hybrid environments without relying on SSH firewall rules or VPNs/jump-hosts. RunbookⓇ Automation is now able to invoke common IT infrastructure automation including Ansible, Docker, and Kubernetes in remote environments, and provide the same breadth of automation workflows available via PagerDuty Process Automation. These enhancements allow IT engineers to automate infrastructure and workflows to more quickly resolve unplanned, unstructured, time-sensitive, and high-impact issues.

Customers evaluating these new capabilities within the Early Access Period report a number of new use cases where they intend to utilize the PagerDuty Process Automation solution:

A retailer is reducing downtime of systems in hundreds of stores by using Runbook Automation and locally deployed runners to automate fixes of impacted systems in satellite locations

A major telecommunications provider is boosting operational efficiency by managing their network of edge devices in remote locations from a single Process Automation instance

A managed service provider of ERP services is utilizing Runbook Automation to standardize operations across many different kinds of hosted environments to improve quality, speed, and profitability of the services they provide to their customers

To learn more about PagerDuty Runbook Automation, click here.

About PagerDuty, Inc.

PagerDuty%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:PD, Financial) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a better digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include Cisco, Cox Automotive, DoorDash, Electronic Arts, Genentech, Shopify, Zoom and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook. We’re also hiring, visit https%3A%2F%2Fcareers.pagerduty.com%2Fhome to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005260/en/