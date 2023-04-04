Agilysys to Share Insights on Importance of High-Tech, High Return Hospitality™ During Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention 2023

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Agilysys%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions that help properties achieve High Return Hospitality™, will be speaking at the Indian+Gaming+Tradeshow+%26amp%3B+Convention, the largest gathering of tribal leaders and casino executives in the country.

From March 27-30 at the San Diego Convention Center, attendees will gather to learn, interact and exchange industry-specific ideas and celebrate the Indian gaming industry’s cultural success, strength and self-reliance.

One of the most-anticipated sessions of the conference, taking place Tuesday, March 28, will be The Labor Crisis: Mastering Recruiting and Retention. Agilysys Director, Tribal Casino Resorts, Ryan+Carrier, is one of the panelists that will discuss how crucial recruiting and retention are to any business, specifically industries like tribal casinos that rely on hospitality technology to maximize Return on Experience (ROE). Ryan will provide his perspective on how Indian gaming operators can better motivate and engage their workforce to service guests at higher levels, which, in turn, inspires guests to do more, spend more, leave stronger reviews and return more often – the heart of ROE.

“Casinos gain tremendous benefits when deploying innovative technology that simultaneously increases staff satisfaction and retention and improves the guest experience,” said Carrier, a 17-year tribal gaming leader for Agilysys, “Agilysys solutions enable today’s self-service society to order and pay for their food and drinks quickly and efficiently, which also helps casino resorts manage through the labor shortage.”

Consider the advantages of having:

  • AI-powered, self-checkout, point-of-sale (POS) kiosks that enable guests to place multiple food items on a tray at once, automatically calculating total cost and accepting credit card payments. This convenient option helps Indian casino operators grow revenue opportunities, increase staff efficiency and improve guest experience.
  • Digital menus that provide photos, ingredient information and QR code payment options integrated into the POS, reducing the need for labor and delivering quicker transactions.
  • Mobile and kiosk self-service options for effortless check-in/out, ID verification and mobile keys, all of which eliminate front desk lines and frustrations.

The conference, in its 37th year, features four days filled with numerous educational sessions and training workshops designed to help attendees create guest and staff champions at every touchpoint.

To learn more and register, visit: Indian+Gaming+Tradeshow+%26amp%3B+Convention+2023.

About Agilysys

Agilysys is well known for its long heritage of hospitality-focused technology innovation. The Company delivers modular and integrated software solutions and expertise to businesses seeking to maximize Return on Experience (ROE) through hospitality encounters that are both personal and profitable. Over time, customers achieve High Return Hospitality by consistently delighting guests, retaining staff and growing margins. Customers around the world include: branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resort properties; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. The Agilysys Hospitality Cloud™ combines core operational systems for property management (PMS), point-of-sale (POS) and Inventory and Procurement (I&P) with Experience Enhancers™ that meaningfully improve interactions for guests and employees across dimensions such as digital access, mobile convenience, self-service control, personal choice, payment options, service coverage and real-time insights to improve decisions. Core solutions and Experience Enhancers are selectively combined in Hospitality Solution Studios™ tailored to specific hospitality settings and business needs. www.agilysys.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230328005376r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005376/en/

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.