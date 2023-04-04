Agilysys%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions that help properties achieve High Return Hospitality™, will be speaking at the Indian+Gaming+Tradeshow+%26amp%3B+Convention, the largest gathering of tribal leaders and casino executives in the country.

From March 27-30 at the San Diego Convention Center, attendees will gather to learn, interact and exchange industry-specific ideas and celebrate the Indian gaming industry’s cultural success, strength and self-reliance.

One of the most-anticipated sessions of the conference, taking place Tuesday, March 28, will be The Labor Crisis: Mastering Recruiting and Retention. Agilysys Director, Tribal Casino Resorts, Ryan+Carrier, is one of the panelists that will discuss how crucial recruiting and retention are to any business, specifically industries like tribal casinos that rely on hospitality technology to maximize Return on Experience (ROE). Ryan will provide his perspective on how Indian gaming operators can better motivate and engage their workforce to service guests at higher levels, which, in turn, inspires guests to do more, spend more, leave stronger reviews and return more often – the heart of ROE.

“Casinos gain tremendous benefits when deploying innovative technology that simultaneously increases staff satisfaction and retention and improves the guest experience,” said Carrier, a 17-year tribal gaming leader for Agilysys, “Agilysys solutions enable today’s self-service society to order and pay for their food and drinks quickly and efficiently, which also helps casino resorts manage through the labor shortage.”

Consider the advantages of having:

AI-powered, self-checkout, point-of-sale (POS) kiosks that enable guests to place multiple food items on a tray at once, automatically calculating total cost and accepting credit card payments. This convenient option helps Indian casino operators grow revenue opportunities, increase staff efficiency and improve guest experience.

Digital menus that provide photos, ingredient information and QR code payment options integrated into the POS, reducing the need for labor and delivering quicker transactions.

Mobile and kiosk self-service options for effortless check-in/out, ID verification and mobile keys, all of which eliminate front desk lines and frustrations.

The conference, in its 37th year, features four days filled with numerous educational sessions and training workshops designed to help attendees create guest and staff champions at every touchpoint.

To learn more and register, visit: Indian+Gaming+Tradeshow+%26amp%3B+Convention+2023.

About Agilysys

Agilysys is well known for its long heritage of hospitality-focused technology innovation. The Company delivers modular and integrated software solutions and expertise to businesses seeking to maximize Return on Experience (ROE) through hospitality encounters that are both personal and profitable. Over time, customers achieve High Return Hospitality by consistently delighting guests, retaining staff and growing margins. Customers around the world include: branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resort properties; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. The Agilysys Hospitality Cloud™ combines core operational systems for property management (PMS), point-of-sale (POS) and Inventory and Procurement (I&P) with Experience Enhancers™ that meaningfully improve interactions for guests and employees across dimensions such as digital access, mobile convenience, self-service control, personal choice, payment options, service coverage and real-time insights to improve decisions. Core solutions and Experience Enhancers are selectively combined in Hospitality Solution Studios™ tailored to specific hospitality settings and business needs. www.agilysys.com

