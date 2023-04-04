BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE: BWG) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of January 31, 2023.

Current Q Previous Q Prior Yr Q January 31, 2023 October 31, 2022 January 31, 2022 Total Assets (a) $ 273,660,079 $ 267,252,460 $ 330,332,173 Total Net Assets (a) $ 159,809,105 $ 150,207,739 $ 207,977,052 NAV Per Share of Common Stock (b) $ 9.52 $ 8.95 $ 12.39 Market Price Per Share $ 8.51 $ 7.83 $ 11.28 Premium / (Discount) (10.61 )% (12.51 )% (8.96 )% Outstanding Shares 16,791,836 16,791,836 16,791,836 Total Net Investment Income (c) (d) $ 3,799,288 $ 3,586,239 $ 3,864,467 Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c) $ 10,793,354 $ (14,540,617 ) $ (11,912,302 ) Preferred Dividends Paid from Net Investment Income (c) $ (457,480 ) $ (457,480 ) $ (547,716 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c) $ 14,135,162 $ (11,411,858 ) $ (8,595,551 ) Earnings per Common Share Outstanding Total Net Investment Income (c)(d) $ 0.23 $ 0.21 $ 0.23 Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c) $ 0.64 $ (0.87 ) $ (0.71 ) Preferred Dividends Paid from Net Investment Income (c) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c) $ 0.84 $ (0.69 ) $ (0.51 ) Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (e) $ (5,396,812 ) $ (4,204,824 ) $ (3,998,417 ) Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income Per Share (e) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.24 ) Loan Outstanding (e) $ 61,000,000 $ 61,000,000 $ 60,000,000 Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Stock (e) $ 50,000,000 $ 50,000,000 $ 60,000,000

Footnotes:

(a) The difference between total assets and total net assets is due primarily to its outstanding mandatory redeemable preferred stock (“MRPS”) and use of borrowings; total net assets do not include either borrowings or the liquidation value of MRPS.

(b) NAVs are calculated as of the close of business on the last business day in the periods indicated above.

(c) For the quarter indicated.

(d) Excludes distributions paid to preferred stockholders from net investment income.

(e) As of the date indicated above.

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc., a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, and is sub-advised by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC, an affiliate of the investment manager.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.franklintempleton.com%2Finvestments%2Foptions%2Fclosed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

