Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI), a global leader in pulse oximetry and innovative noninvasive monitoring technologies, unveiled the newest addition to its wearable product line: the Masimo Freedom™ smartwatch. Developed to revolutionize the wearable technology industry, the Masimo Freedom smartwatch offers you the freedom to take control of your personal health and privacy through accurate and continuous health tracking, including a novel hardware feature designed to reduce radiation and free you from privacy infringement.

The Masimo Freedom smartwatch builds on the success of the Masimo W1™ advanced biosensing watch by leveraging its state-of-the-art sensor and digital signal processing technology, enabling it to provide continuous, accurate, and reliable readings of key health data, like arterial blood oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ), hydration index (Hi™), pulse rate, heart rate, respiration rate. The Freedom smartwatch seamlessly integrates Masimo’s cutting-edge health tracking technology into an elegant, user-friendly wearable with premium connectivity through Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and LTE technologies, enabling the everyday conveniences of texting, calling, music, and third-party app compatibility. Masimo Freedom is an ideal companion for active individuals looking for better control of their day-to-day health and wellness data. Unlike other products on the market, Masimo Freedom features a physical privacy switch that instantly stops all data sharing beyond the device, including user data, as well as microphone, location, and metadata.

“We are thrilled to finally unveil Freedom,” said Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo. “We believe that this groundbreaking new product will revolutionize wearable technology and health tracking. We are allowing people to take control of their health with continuous and accurate actionable biosensing information along with the convenience of being connected, but without compromising their freedom.”

The Masimo Freedom smartwatch utilizes technology based on Masimo SET® pulse oximetry to optimize the capture of health data on the wrist. Masimo SET® is the primary pulse oximetry technology used at 9 of the top 10 hospitals, as ranked in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll,1 and has been shown in over 100 studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies in clinical settings.2

In addition to Masimo Freedom, Masimo is also introducing a sleek, screenless band built on the innovations developed for Masimo W1 and Freedom. The band is designed to work in tandem and seamlessly synchronize with Freedom, so that you can wear one while charging the other – a 24/7 continuous wear ecosystem maximizing your ability to track your health both during the active day and at night while you sleep.

Consumers can pre-order Masimo Freedom now by placing a fully refundable $100 deposit, with expected shipping this fall. Masimo W1 is currently shipping. The Masimo band is expected to be ready for sale this summer. Those who would like to begin taking advantage of Masimo’s advanced biosensing technology now can purchase a Masimo W1 and automatically reserve their place in line to purchase Freedom with a $400 discount off the retail price. For more information about the Masimo family of wearables, and to order Masimo W1 and reserve your Masimo Freedom, visit freedom.masimoconsumer.com.

Masimo Freedom is not cleared for use in medical applications in the U.S.

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. In addition, Masimo Consumer Audio is home to eight legendary audio brands, including Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, and Polk Audio. Our mission is to improve life, improve patient outcomes, and reduce the cost of care. Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies.9 Masimo SET® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,3 improve CCHD screening in newborns,4 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™ in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU transfers, and costs.5-8 Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,9 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals as ranked in the 2022-23 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.1 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), RPVi™ (rainbow® PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™). In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring, O3® Regional Oximetry, and ISA™ Capnography with NomoLine® sampling lines. Masimo’s family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximeters® includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7®, Radius PPG®, and Radius VSM™, portable devices like Rad-67®, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat® Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97®. Masimo hospital and home automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Masimo Hospital Automation™ platform, and include Iris® Gateway, iSirona™, Patient SafetyNet, Replica®, Halo ION®, UniView®, UniView :60™, and Masimo SafetyNet®. Its growing portfolio of health and wellness solutions includes Radius Tº® and the Masimo W1™ watch. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com%2Fevidence%2Ffeatured-studies%2Ffeature%2F.

ORi, RPVi, and Radius VSM have not received FDA 510(k) clearance and are not available for sale in the United States. The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

