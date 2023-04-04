Waters Corporation Appoints Richard Fearon to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Waters™ Corporation (

NYSE:WAT, Financial) today announced the appointment of Richard Fearon to its Board of Directors, effective March 27, 2023. Mr. Fearon is the former Vice Chairman and Chief Financial and Planning Officer of Eaton Corporation, a multinational power management company.

“Rick’s expertise is at the intersection of financial excellence, strategic development and transformation, which are the key pillars of Waters’ growth plan. We are confident that Rick’s unique skillset will complement our Board well and we look forward to benefiting from his insights as we continue to drive value for shareholders,” said Dr. Flemming Ornskov, Chairman of the Board.

Dr. Udit Batra, CEO and President, Waters Corporation, said, “As we execute the next phase of our strategy to accelerate value creation and generate faster growth, Rick’s deep financial and operational leadership across global organizations will help enhance Waters’ competitive position. I look forward to welcoming Rick to the Waters team at this exciting time for the Company.”

“Waters has successfully transformed its business and demonstrated consistent commercial momentum and growth across the portfolio. I am eager to join the Board and contribute to the important efforts underway,” said Mr. Fearon.

As previously disclosed, Edward Conard, a director since 1994, will retire from the Waters Board at the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting. Following the Meeting, the Board will be comprised of nine members, three of whom have been appointed in the last year.

Dr. Ornskov concluded, "On behalf of the entire Board, I want to extend my appreciation to Ed for his longstanding leadership and commitment to Waters. Ed has been part of the Waters story since the Company’s IPO and his extensive financial, accounting and business insights have been integral to our evolution and Waters’ position today as a global leader."

Dr. Batra added, “Ed has contributed to the success of Waters for close to 30 years. Under his guidance, shareholders have seen the Waters stock increase 80-fold, delivering an annual return of approximately 18%. I have also personally benefited from his deep economic insights, incisive analytical approach and most of all from his mentorship and camaraderie in the last two and a half years.”

Mr. Fearon previously served as Vice Chairman and Chief Financial and Planning Officer of Eaton Corporation. Prior to joining Eaton in 2002, Mr. Fearon served in senior corporate and strategic planning roles at several large, diversified companies, including the Transamerica Corporation, NatSteel and the Walt Disney Company. Mr. Fearon received an A.B. in Economics from Stanford University, an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

Additional Resources

About Waters Corporation (www.waters.com)

Waters+Corporation (

NYSE:WAT, Financial), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for over 60 years. With more than 8,200 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Cautionary Statement

This release contains “forward-looking” statements regarding future results and events, including statements regarding Mr. Fearon’s appointment. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Actual future results and events may differ significantly from the results and events discussed in the forward-looking statements within this release for a variety of reasons, including the factors that are discussed in the sections entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as updated by the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Waters is a trademark of Waters Corporation.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230328005452r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005452/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.