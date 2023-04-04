Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled health care company, and MyndYou, creators of an AI-powered Virtual Care Coordinator, today jointly announced that Ontrak Health will use MyndYou's MyEleanor, an AI-powered conversational platform, to engage with members, triage needs, and address issues pertaining to behavioral, medical, or social care needs.

The announcement comes after a successful pilot program in which Ontrak Health used MyEleanor to call members on their phones and have emotionally-driven AI “conversations” to remind them of appointments, check in on their health and assess them for risks. As a result of MyEleanor’s high-touch, emotionally-driven conversational AI interventions, 38 percent of those members were actively re-engaged with Ontrak Health's evidence-based behavioral health coaching services.

"There is a lot of talk about using cutting-edge AI in health care, but MyndYou is actually delivering it," said Dr. Judith Feld, Chief Medical Officer at Ontrak Health. "The successful pilot program has demonstrated the value of MyEleanor in expanding our outreach effort to our members, which increases both satisfaction and outcomes. We are excited to expand MyEleanor to our entire member population."

MyndYou's MyEleanor is an AI-powered virtual care assistant that meets at-risk patients and members where they are: on the phone. It can help remind them to take their medication, come in for a well visit, or just check in on how they are doing. This supports patients’ health, and helps providers keep down medical spending and boost quality scores. On top of that, MyEleanor can analyze how something is said and track changes that may be an indicator of health problems – and then route that patient to the appropriate follow up.

MyEleanor was built on thousands of hours of real phone conversations between patients, nurses, and occupational therapists. MyEleanor leverages multiple Machine learning models including Large Language models, similar to ones used by ChatGPT, fine-tuned to communicate with a patient over the phone, discuss the patient's health condition and recognize and identify patterns in speech. Unlike other non-health care machine learning models, however, MyEleanor does not generate text or speech directly to a patient to ensure safe and responsible communication.

While typical machine learning models are approximately 90 to 95 percent accurate, MyEleanor’s machine learning models are 99 percent accurate, by using expert and experienced clinicians to validate events identified on these calls to prevent false results.

“At a time when health care providers of all types are stretched too thin, MyEleanor uses conversational AI to extend the care team so they can check in on patients and spot problems that need attention,” said Ruth Poliakine, CEO and co-founder of MyndYou. “This is critical for success in a value-based world, and we are excited to deepen our partnership with Ontrak.”

The results that Ontrak saw with MyndYou track what other health organizations have found. For instance, in its work with one large Integrated Delivery Network in the Northeast, MyEleanor engaged 89 percent of inpatient discharge patients into a 30-day wellness monitoring program. Each month, MyEleanor discovered 33% of patients were at risk of an Emergency Department readmission. Through MyEleanor’s partnership with the care teams, many of the patients were seen through Urgent Care and ED readmissions avoided. Additionally, across the entire patient population, 10 percent had immediate SDOH needs and MyEleanor helped coordinate the necessary care support.

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. is a leading AI and telehealth-enabled healthcare company whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Ontrak identifies, engages, activates, and provides care pathways to treatment for the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. We engage individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder, and chronic disease through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socioeconomic, medical, and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company's integrated intervention platform uses AI, predictive analytics, and digital interfaces combined with dozens of care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, and durable outcomes and savings to healthcare payors. Learn more at ontrakhealth.com.

About MyndYou

MyndYou has developed a proprietary, patent-pending AI technology called MyEleanor, an Active Listening Virtual Care Assistant that delivers human-driven engagement as a part of your care team. MyEleanor's voice analytics can pick up on a patient's physical and emotional states, which makes her able to respond with real-time interventions and reporting. With a full four minutes of average call time – and 93 percent retention – Eleanor has significantly prevented hospitalizations and readmissions by engaging members so that they are appropriately triaged. It is a revolution in engagement and productivity that empowers and unburdens the clinical team at the same time. MyndYou was founded by Ruth Poliakine and Dr. Itay Baruchi, who has been globally recognized for his breakthroughs in neuroscience and computing. MyndYou was selected by the World Economic Forum as one of the most promising technology pioneers across a variety of sectors. Learn more at myndyou.com.

